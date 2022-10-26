Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...

