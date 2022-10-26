ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lake Oswego Review

Portland office real estate market continues downward trend

Downtown commercial office space is struggling during Q3, marking the 11th quarter of net negative absorption.Portland's office real estate market reached a dubious milestone this quarter, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of net negative absorption — a trend which began in the first quarter of 2020. During Q3 2022, Portland recorded negative net absorption of 340,000 square feet, bringing the year-to-date net absorption total to negative 1.01 million square feet, according to Colliers International's Portland office. As property taxes come due, a number of restaurants around the metro area are closing, and one Portland City Council candidate has come under...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

HISTORY: The century of the 'Sellwood Transfer Company'

This month, we trace the history of Inner Southeast Portland through a single business, changing with the times. Among the many places to live in Portland in the early 1900s, I'm wondering what made William Copenhafer choose Sellwood as the desirable place to live? William was a contractor who hired out to build homes for other people. Every day he would trudge up a ladder to nail siding to a house he was building in the Alameda District of Portland, or maybe he'd be laying down a row of shingles on the roof of a new home in the St. Johns neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

New Woodburn problem: too much money

Woodburn has seen so much growth in recent years that the city has hired an investment adviser. Have you ever had so much money you didn't know what to do with it? Not many people can answer that question in the affirmative, but the city of Woodburn can. It turns out rapid development issues that spurred a horde of Smith Creek citizens to a late September City Council meeting to voice complaints have other spillover effects: money. "In the past couple of years the city has found itself in the position of growing our cash position beyond the local government...
WOODBURN, OR
WWEEK

What Will the City Do if You Build a Nice Shed and Move Somebody In?

We’re considering building an ADU, doing most of the work ourselves. A realtor friend says city permits and fees—independent of construction costs—could total $100,000. Is he right? And what will they do if, instead of an ADU, I build a “shed” that just happens to be pretty nice inside and move somebody in? —Booty and the Ho-Fish.
PORTLAND, OR
aiexpress.io

Gabbi Raises $4.4M in Funding

Gabbi, a Portland, OR-based threat evaluation and care navigation firm that goals to deal with breast most cancers, raised $4.4m in funding. Bread and Butter Ventures led the spherical which additionally noticed participation from Feminine Founders Fund, WR Hambrecht, Phoenix Rising, Claridge Ventures Advisors VC, Coyote Ventures, Gaingels and angels together with David Kidder, Sarah Jones Simmer and Naseem Sayani additionally invested.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Our Top-Ranked Portland Bowls of Ramen for a Rainy Day

Where to slurp comforting bowls of bone broth (or plant-based broth) and noodles. When it comes to the number of great ramen restaurants per capita, you’d be hard-pressed to find a city that can beat Portland. Though our city is fairly small, Portland boasts a strong cultural connection to Japan—in Tokyo, there’s even a bar, PDX Taproom, boasting Portland beers. Meanwhile, we’ve got a number of Japanese businesses here, including Snow Peak—and worldwide ramen chain Afuri, which opened its first restaurant outside of Japan right here in Portland in 2016. Asked why they chose Portland, Afuri’s CEO said, “Our broth is super-sensitive chicken soup, with delicate seasonings. Portland water makes our broth the best. Afuri cannot exist without the water.”
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Three things to know about the Portland 2023 housing market

Brought to you by Lake Oswego Realtor Justin Harnish, Harnish Properties - REAL ESTATE INSIDER. The Portland real estate market has gone through considerable change in 2022. This could continue into 2023. The biggest shift that has taken place is the overall pace of the real estate scene. It takes longer to sell a home now, due at least in part to higher house values and mortgage rates, which has shifted the market in favor of buyers. Here are three predictions for the Portland, Oregon housing market in 2023.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
OREGON STATE
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR

