Department of Natural Resources reminds motorists “Don’t veer for deer”
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists that deer mating season has arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December. Although a collision with a deer can happen any time, we are entering the peak season for crashes with them. Last year, more than 42% of crashes involving deer in Illinois occurred in October, November and December, with November being the highest-risk month. Two crashes in 2021 resulted in deaths of drivers or passengers. Rural environments were the site of more than 72% of all motor vehicle crashes involving deer, with more than 71% occurring at twilight or nighttime.
“The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Bison Project” coming to LaSalle Public Library
LASALLE – National Bison Day activities planned for LaSalle Public Library. On Tuesday at 6:00 PM, the LaSalle Public Library will virtually host Christina Henderson, Prairie Supervisor at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, for a presentation. There was once so much prairie in Illinois that it became known as “The Prairie State.” Now, less than one-tenth of one percent remains. At Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located at the site of the Joliet Arsenal, volunteers, partners, and employees are working with over 275 species of native Illinois prairie plants to increase and improve this natural habitat for pollinators and other important species. As part of the restoration project, a small herd of bison was introduced in 2015. In this virtual program, Ms. Henderson, will discuss how bison are helping to restore the prairie, and where the best places are to look for bison.
Illinois Department of Agriculture announces tax credit for agri-tourism
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program. This entitles those who operate agritourism businesses in Illinois to apply for a tax credit equal to 100% of the liability insurance premiums paid by that individual or entity during the taxable year or $1,000, whichever is less. The Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Specialty Growers Association hope this new program will alleviate some of the burden of high liability insurance costs for agritourism businesses. The deadline to apply for the 2022 tax year is February 28, 2023.
Man steals a Montana radio station’s promotional vehicle
A man in Montana broke into MIX 97.1 and stole a t-shirt and the keys to the station vehicle. The vehicle has a wrap with the station’s logo in bright pink all over it. Later that morning, a church woman 20 miles away contacted the police and the station and said that their vehicle was parked in their parking lot and that there was a suspicious man walking around it and kicking the tires.
Raining mud in Minnesota
Minnesota has been experiencing a drought, however they recently received a little relief with the rain. Due to the drought, the dirt was dry and the wind picked up the dust. Once the rain began, the dirt mixed with the rain and caused a mud rain. Causing cars to be covered in mud.
