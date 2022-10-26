Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
GoLocalProv
What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $1 Million
Looking for a special house -- the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three homes located across the state. All of the properties are priced at about $1 million and each is remarkably unique. If you need to get an up-to-date estimate on the price of your home...
GoLocalProv
MISSING: Diossa’s Travel Records for More than 30 Trips and Tens of Thousands of Dollars in Costs
Central Falls' records for former Mayor James Diossa’s travel are in shambles. Diossa has lied about his travel costs and has repeatedly improperly submitted financial disclosure documents to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. He is the Democratic candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer. Missing public documents relating to more...
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Romantic Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island on a Couples Getaway
Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the most perfect destinations for couples in New England. It’s quaint, charming, and peaceful—what more could you ask for on a romantic weekend getaway?. Although Newport, Rhode Island, is widely considered one of the best day trips from Boston, it is also...
GoLocalProv
RECORD SALE: Historic Providence Home Sells for $5.5M, 1st Sale Outside the Family in Over 200 Years
Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 66 Power Street on Providence’s East Side for $5.5 million. Architecturally and historically, this property is one of the most important homes in America. The property has been in the control of the Ives and Goddard families since its construction more than 200 years ago.
whatsupnewp.com
Most common fast food chains in Rhode Island
Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
ABC6.com
Fishermen discover World War II explosive device off coast of Rhode Island
NEW SHOREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fishing crew pulled in a World War II era explosive device off the coast of Rhode Island earlier this week. The fisherman reported the device to the United States Coast Guard Tuesday, who then called-in the United States Navy. The three crew members...
GoLocalProv
Accomplished Attorney Maria Joanne Mulroy of Narragansett Dies at 58
Maria Joanne Mulroy of Narragansett, Rhode Island died peacefully, with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 25th after a brief but devastating illness. Maria was the devoted daughter of Lynda Coogan (John) of Gravesend, Kent, England, Peter Mulroy of Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland and granddaughter of the late Joan and Edward Wood also of Gravesend and the late Patrick and Mary Mulroy also of Clonmel.
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
GoLocalProv
Celebrate Women’s Small Business Month By Supporting Women Entrepreneurs
All across the Ocean State, from Woonsocket to Westerly, women small business owners are celebrating something truly special this month. October marks National Women’s Small Business Month. It’s important not just to reflect on the success of women-owned small businesses today, but on the progress we’ve made over the years.
GoLocalProv
RI’s 2022 SAT and PSAT Scores Lower Than 2019 - RIDE Says Recovery Will Take 3-5 Years
The Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) on Thursday released the results of the 2022 SAT and PSAT assessments. According to RIDE, the 2022 results show that compared to 2021, participation in both assessments and content areas increased, and performance is relatively unchanged -- but lower than in 2019, prior to the pandemic.
ABC6.com
First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
soundingsonline.com
The Goose Goes South
Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best
How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼
Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
Report: Providence 14th most expensive city in US
The cost of rent has continued to rise over the last few years in parts of the country.
