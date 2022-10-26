ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in Rhode Island for $1 Million

Looking for a special house -- the folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have three homes located across the state. All of the properties are priced at about $1 million and each is remarkably unique. If you need to get an up-to-date estimate on the price of your home...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
cohaitungchi.com

7 Romantic Things to Do in Newport Rhode Island on a Couples Getaway

Newport, Rhode Island, is one of the most perfect destinations for couples in New England. It’s quaint, charming, and peaceful—what more could you ask for on a romantic weekend getaway?. Although Newport, Rhode Island, is widely considered one of the best day trips from Boston, it is also...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Most common fast food chains in Rhode Island

Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end take a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food restaurant along the way.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
GoLocalProv

Accomplished Attorney Maria Joanne Mulroy of Narragansett Dies at 58

Maria Joanne Mulroy of Narragansett, Rhode Island died peacefully, with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 25th after a brief but devastating illness. Maria was the devoted daughter of Lynda Coogan (John) of Gravesend, Kent, England, Peter Mulroy of Clonmel, County Tipperary, Ireland and granddaughter of the late Joan and Edward Wood also of Gravesend and the late Patrick and Mary Mulroy also of Clonmel.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today was joined by Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services (EOHHS), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to announce $8.5 million in first-round funding from the Early Childhood Care and Educational Capital (ECCE) Fund. The fund, approved by voters during the March 2021 special election, allocates $15 million to support childcare facilities in Rhode Island.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
GoLocalProv

Celebrate Women’s Small Business Month By Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

All across the Ocean State, from Woonsocket to Westerly, women small business owners are celebrating something truly special this month. October marks National Women’s Small Business Month. It’s important not just to reflect on the success of women-owned small businesses today, but on the progress we’ve made over the years.
WESTERLY, RI
ABC6.com

First Lady fights for Democrats during Rhode Island visit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made multiple stops across Rhode Island Wednesday to support Democrats on the ballot — with midterm elections less than two weeks away. After flying into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport, she made stops at Rhode Island College, the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
soundingsonline.com

The Goose Goes South

Onne and Tenley van der Wal of Jamestown, Rhode Island, spent the past two years refitting Snow Goose, their 1986 Grand Banks 32. Having completed all the major work—some small details still need to be addressed—they are taking the Goose south for the winter. Their planned destination? The Bahamas.
JAMESTOWN, RI
FUN 107

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Ranks Among World’s Best

How does the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth hold up against other universities worldwide? Better than you might think. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the world's 2,000 "top universities," and you might be surprised to learn that UMass Dartmouth is on the list. Go Corsairs!. USNews.com stated "These institutions...
DARTMOUTH, MA
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing commits $9.5 million to expand legal services resources for housing stability￼

Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Secretary Josh Saal announced today that the State has committed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support individuals and households experiencing housing insecurity across the state. “All Rhode Islanders, regardless of their financial situations, deserve a shot...
RHODE ISLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy