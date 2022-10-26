Read full article on original website
Related
Comfi Breakfast & Lunch in Old Bridge closes; Belmar location to reopen in 5 weeks
Residents of Old Bridge told News 12 they were devastated to hear that Comfi Breakfast & Lunch was closing after nine years.
News 12
Ring camera catches thieves grabbing key fobs from Woodbridge home
Police are on the lookout for two people who broke into a Woodbridge home and attempted to steal two luxury cars. The incident happened in the Iselin section of Woodbridge around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The break-in was caught on the family’s Ring security camera. The two suspects are seen...
News 12
Suffolk DA: Virginia fugitive had guns, fentanyl pills inside Bay Shore home
A Virginia fugitive wanted for armed robbery was found hiding out at a Bay Shore home. The Suffolk district attorney says officers approached Shanti Felton, who then attempted to get away armed with a ghost gun. He was arrested shortly after. Officers say they found more guns, a machine to...
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
News 12
State trooper dies from 9/11 related illness
A 17-year veteran of the state police has died following an illness stemming from his assignment at the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Retired Sgt. Ivan M. Morales passed away on Friday. Sgt. Morales was a member of the NYPD during his assignment...
NJ officials issue warning over text messages circulating election misinformation
Officials say many people are receiving the messages from an organization called Voting Futures.
Security officer stabbed at Halloween party in Parsippany
Police say David C. Knestrick, of Connecticut, was arrested and charged in the stabbing at the Hilton Hotel.
Former Connecticut state representative pleads guilty in theft of $1.2M in COVID-19 aid
Michael DiMassa, a West Haven Democrat, appeared in federal court in Hartford and pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
Mount Vernon Schools to hire independent investigator to probe corruption accusations
The Mount Vernon City School District has announced that it is hiring an independent investigator following accusations of corruption from community groups.
News 12
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin rallies voters in Thornwood
Rep. Lee Zeldin held a rally on Monday in Thornwood to drum up more support for his gubernatorial campaign as Election Day approaches. Zeldin was joined by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who also addressed the crowd – calling for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. "It's up to...
Comments / 0