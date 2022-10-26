Chris Bornitz wasn’t planning on hitting the highway on his Harley on the night of July 29. He also didn’t plan on hitting the ditch after a deer ran out in front of him. That deer, of course, forced Bornitz to swerve and lay down his bike on a highway between Storden and Walnut Grove; once he entered the ditch, he went through the handle bars and his right knee hit the gas tank.

WALNUT GROVE, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO