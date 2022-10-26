Read full article on original website
Crash kills driver in eastern South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead following a crash east of Waverly on Thursday. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 36-year-old man was driving a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup eastbound on 164th Street near the intersection with 466th Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into the north ditch where it rolled.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
Sheriff’s report 10-27-22
A deputy investigated a report of theft by check at a Jackson business. A deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Heron Lake. A 2000 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the ExpressWay parking lot. The matter remains under investigation. Oct. 14. A deputy investigated a property damage...
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gary Brinks
Gary Brinks 75 of Slayton, MN passed away at the Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Funeral services will be on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Lake Sarah Baptist Church in rural Slayton, MN at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the church and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Interment is at Bethel Cemetery rural Gavin, MN. Totzke Funeral Home of Slayton is entrusted with arrangement.
Woman facing several charges related to hit and run crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls woman faces her 2nd DWI charge, along with child abuse and hit and run. In court this afternoon, prosecutors said Markida Cox had her niece and nephew in the car while she was driving intoxicated. Prosecutors also claim Cox kept driving...
Man arrested for DUI in Harrisburg was five times the legal limit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A traffic stop Wednesday morning in Harrisburg resulted in a DUI arrest after the driver was found to be nearly five times above the legal limit. Even more surprising is that the stop took place just after 7 A.M. The driver, a 30-year-old male...
Redwood Falls man sentenced for criminal property damage, not registering as predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Anthony Kenneth Rippel, age 39, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for criminal damage to property, and for not registering as a predatory offender. According to court documents, on Oct. 4, 2021, Redwood Falls police were informed someone was trying to break into his vehicle...
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
The road to recovery
Chris Bornitz wasn’t planning on hitting the highway on his Harley on the night of July 29. He also didn’t plan on hitting the ditch after a deer ran out in front of him. That deer, of course, forced Bornitz to swerve and lay down his bike on a highway between Storden and Walnut Grove; once he entered the ditch, he went through the handle bars and his right knee hit the gas tank.
Man accused of attempted murder for shooting Flying J employee in South Dakota
Police say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after shooting a man at the Flying J in northwestern Sioux Falls.
Authorities searching for man wanted for murder, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a man suspected of several crimes. 35-year-old Brandyn Smith, who also goes by ‘King’, is wanted for murder, robbery and kidnapping — all with the use of a deadly weapon. The warrant for his arrest is out of Las Vegas, but there’s a chance he’s here in Sioux Falls.
Morton woman sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses
A Morton woman, Joan Rae Pendleton, age 23, was sentenced in Redwood County court for drug offenses that occurred during a stop at a Redwood Falls business. According to court documents, on Aug. 15, 2019, the Redwood Falls Police Department received a report of a Pendleton passed out in a vehicle at one of the car washes in Redwood Falls. Dispatch advised officers she already had an active apprehension and detention order for her arrest.
WATCH: Former Minnesota Coal-Fired Power Plant Get Demolished
A former coal-fueled power plant in Minnesota that was in operation dating back to the 1930s was demolished in a controlled implosion. According to the West Central Tribune, the power facility was located in Granite Falls and was a landmark in the Minnesota River Valley for more than half a century.
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Woman unharmed after scary experience with ride share
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle traveling on the interstate had a scary experience over the weekend. “She noticed that the driver missed the exit, and then he made some comments that kind of made her feel I guess not safe is probably the best way, kind of unwarranted or unwanted comments. They passed by a couple of exits, she used the app and basically notified that there was an emergency and at some point in time, he turned around and dropped her off nearby, near the destination,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.
