Cosmos youth dies in crash
A 16-year-old youth from Cosmos died as the result of one vehicle crash early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The crash occurred on Nevens Ave. NW or what is commonly known as the “Lake John Road.” Three other passengers in the vehicle were taken to hospitals and treated for non-life threatening injuries. According to the report from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:12 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the crash near 7832 Nevens Ave. NW in Southside Township.
Granite Falls Coal Plant Scheduled to be Demolished Today
Granite Falls, MN (LEARFIELD) — Xcel Energy plans to demolish its coal plant Thursday morning in Granite Falls. The company says the Minnesota Valley Generating Plant was a critical source of energy in the region for over 60 years, but the utility is now focused on moving to cleaner energy technologies. Xcel Energy and Granite Falls city officials are honoring the history of the iconic coal plant and employees and retirees who operated it. The plant produced electricity for farms and towns between the Twin Cities and Sioux Falls, South Dakota from the 1930s through the ’90s. Explosives will be used to implode the plant which was retired in 2009.
