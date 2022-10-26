Read full article on original website
Nearly 800,000 North Carolinians have already voted. What early voting turnout shows us.
Unaffiliated voters are now the largest voting group in North Carolina. But they’re third place in early voting turnout. Here’s what else the data show.
South Carolina statewide election guide for 2022 midterms
With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, 7NEWS compiled a list of candidates competing in the biggest statewide races.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
WCNC
Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
wach.com
SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia
Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
SC’s gov candidates raise millions ahead of November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates have raised millions ahead of the November 8 general election. The campaign for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster on Monday reported record-breaking fundraising of more than $2,100,000 in the final weeks of the election. “The fundraising total for the quarter is more than the McMaster-Evette campaign has raised […]
South Carolina breaks early voting record before end of first day
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of voters have already taken to the polls for South Carolina early voting, nearly doubling a record set for the state during the primaries in June, elections data shows. The South Carolina State Election Commission announced the data on Monday afternoon showing that, even before...
Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called “Time to Win,” Cunningham says crime is at […]
Watch live: South Carolina governor debate between McMaster, Cunningham
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and challenger for the office Joe Cunningham (D) will face off in a debate on Wednesday evening. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.
Students across South Carolina will soon be traveling on electric busses
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One hundred and forty-eight electric school buses are coming to South Carolina, thanks to $59 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The South Carolina Department of Education was awarded more zero-emission electric buses and funding than any other public entity in the nation on Wednesday.
lonelyplanet.com
Find American history and really big trees at South Carolina’s top national parks
Civil War buffs won’t want to miss a visit to Fort Sumter National Monument, on an island in Charleston’s harbor © Getty Images / iStockphoto. The Palmetto State has more than its fair share of sites that showcase key moments in American history, as well as a national park that showcases astounding champion trees.
WRDW-TV
Students prepare for S.C. State Marching Band Championships
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have been to a high school football game, you have probably seen the school’s band playing loud and proud in the stands. They’ll have their time in the spotlight at the South Carolina State Marching Band Championships. We visited them to see...
What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America
This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
wfxg.com
Georgia, South Carolina have some of the highest Flu cases in the country, CDC says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Flu season typically doesn't ramp up for a few more weeks, but health officials nationwide, and here at home, are saying there has been an early spike in flu cases. In its weekly update, the CDC has Georgia and South Carolina as having some of the...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
