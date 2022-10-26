ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 12

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — Early voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 12. Democrat Rep. Anne Parks is being challenged by Republican candidate Daniel Gibson. Gibson is a former commercial pilot who is currently retired and is a newcomer to politics.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Here's what happened at the South Carolina gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparring over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia

Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC’s gov candidates raise millions ahead of November election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates have raised millions ahead of the November 8 general election. The campaign for incumbent Governor Henry McMaster on Monday reported record-breaking fundraising of more than $2,100,000 in the final weeks of the election. “The fundraising total for the quarter is more than the McMaster-Evette campaign has raised […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Students prepare for S.C. State Marching Band Championships

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have been to a high school football game, you have probably seen the school’s band playing loud and proud in the stands. They’ll have their time in the spotlight at the South Carolina State Marching Band Championships. We visited them to see...
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina employers struggle to retain young workers amid generational differences

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Upstate employers say they’re having a hard time hiring and retaining young professionals. “It’s the number one concern of all my clients,” says Rebecca Turcotte Kish, HR director of Propel HR who also sits on the board of directors of the Greenville chapter of SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management). “Recruiting and retention-finding the right people and then keeping them.”
GREENVILLE, SC

