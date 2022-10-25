Read full article on original website
‘Terrifier 2′ Box Office Jumps 84 Percent After Reports of Viewers Vomiting, Passing Out
The harrowing new horror movie Terrifier 2 just saw its box office receipts rise a whopping 84 percent following reports earlier this month that moviegoers were vomiting and passing out from watching the film. Evidently, horror moviegoers really want that gore. Have you seen Terrifier 2 yet?. Watch the trailer...
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
