Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.

4 DAYS AGO