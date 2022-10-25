ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Witcher fans threaten to ‘boycott’ Netflix series after shock casting change announcement

The Witcher fans were rocked yesterday by the news that series lead Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four.Cavill will continue to play Geralt of Rivia in the hit fantasy series’ forthcoming third season, before handing over the reigns to the Hunger Games star.Netflix announced the news on Saturday (29 October), issuing statements from both Cavill and Hemsworth.However, the casting change has been recieved badly by many of the show’s fans, who voiced their opinion on social media. Some viewers even threatened to boycott The Witcher as a result. “Boycott The Witcher comeone [sic] bring...
‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Finds Writer

It seems that HBO’s Arkham Asylum series has finally found its showrunner. Antonio Campos will direct, produce, and write for the series. This is one of two series in development that is being spun out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The other series in the works is a show starring Colin Farrell as his version of the Batman villain, the Penguin.
James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV

Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.
‘Fallout‘ TV Show Offers First Look at Long-Awaited Series

The Fallout game series turns 25 years old this month. So what better way to celebrate (other than, okay yes, playing some Fallout video games) than with the first official image from the long-awaited Fallout TV show?. The image was shared by the official Twitter account of Prime Video, the...
‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming

The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.
‘Guardians Holiday Special’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is here, and it not only gives us some clues about the plot of the new Disney+ special, it also gives us some clues about the direction of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Like, how is Gamora going to return to the team after “dying” in Avengers: Infinity War and returning to life in Avengers: Endgame. And if she’s in the movie, why isn’t she in this Holiday Special?
Kevin Feige Says ‘We’re Getting Close’ to the X-Men in the MCU

It’s been well over a year since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, and with it, the rights to make movies based on the X-Men. But so far, Marvel has not announced, much less made, a new Marvel X-Men film. But they’ve given indications they’re getting ready to. Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel revealed that the title character was a mutant. (They even played a little of the classic X-Men theme music in the key scene.) And Marvel has also confirmed that they are producing a third Deadpool movie, which will feature both Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
Spirit Isn’t Happy with Halloween Costume Memes, Creates ‘Review Team’

If you haven't picked out your Halloween costume yet, perhaps you could be a "Vinyl Snob," "Middle-Aged Musician" or "That Guy From Papa Roach." They're just some of the hilarious ideas from the Spirit Halloween meme dump that has taken over social media the past few weeks, poking fun at the seasonal store's very specific prepackaged costumes.
