Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Mow Pros
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mow Pros on Thursday, October 20th. Mow Pros has the tools and expertise to give your custom landscaping the personal touch. Mow Pros services include reoccurring maintenance packages, tree trimming, tree removal, sod, mulch, flower beds, shrubs, walk ways, hydro sealing, and tree planting.
brownwoodnews.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Gentiva Hospice
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gentiva Hospice on Wednesday, October 19th. Gentiva Hospice is located at 2400 Crockett Drive, Suite 300 in Brownwood. Gentiva Hospice is formerly known as Kindred Hospice. For many decades, they have supported patients and their families with the physical,...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown and Coleman Counties Winter Beef Cattle Program set for Nov. 15
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Coleman and Brown Counties are hosting a Winter Beef Cattle Program on Tuesday, November 15th at the Coleman Livestock Auction located at HWY 84, Coleman, TX. Registration will begin at 10:30am and program will begin at 11:00am. There is a $10 registration fee if RSVP by November 9th and $20 thereafter both payable at the door. A noon meal will be provided.
colemantoday.com
Sidewalks in Downtown Coleman - UNDER CONSTRUCTION
As many of you have surely seen, the sidewalks in downtown Coleman are under construction. Kevin Allen is overseeing the sidewalk construction project for the City of Coleman, and spoke with Coleman Today on Wednesday afternoon about the project. The contractor is M&C Fonseca Construction Co., Inc from Granite Shoals. The City first met with the contractor for a pre-construction meeting on September 12th and the crew arrived in Coleman and began construction on September 17th.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews falls by 44 at home in loss to Brownwood
ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs (5-4, 1-2) fell behind early against the Brownwood Lions and couldn’t recover losing 47-3. Watch the video above for highlights.
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan
Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
Abilene City Council considers creating new TIRZ for North Abilene housing
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene City Council said it was considering the creation of a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ), encouraging private development in North Abilene and yielding additional tax revenue. David Pettit of Economic Development out of Fort Worth is the private developer looking to put in a 911 home subdivision, made up […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Abilene (Abilene, TX)
According to the Abilene Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Abilene on Tuesday. The crash happened near South 1st and Locust Streets at around 3 p.m. According to the Abilene Fire, a pickup truck and an unknown smaller vehicle were involved in the collision.
beckersdental.com
Why the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. has no plans to retire soon
Robert Henry Johnson, DDS, is believed to be the oldest practicing dentist in the U.S. at 90 years old. He spoke with CBS affiliate KWTX Oct. 25 about why he has continued practicing dentistry. Dr. Johnson was born outside of Goldthwaite, Texas, in 1931. He told the news station he...
brownwoodnews.com
Photographer of the Year award features three-way tie at BAA exhibit
The Photo Group of Brownwood Art Association opens its annual photography exhibit Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Art Center, highlighting the works of Jim Blake, Roger Engle and Roger Levesque. The three area photographers were named in a three-way tie for Photographer of the Year. The Photo Group’s traditional monthly...
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Ann Brown
Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX 76801, Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Art Woodcox officiating. Graveside will be held in the Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, Texas at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
brownwoodnews.com
WEEK 10 GRIDIRON REWIND: Playoff-bound Blanket, Comanche, Coleman, Cross Plains and Richland Springs add to win totals
BLANKET – The Blanket Tigers clinched a playoff berth and set up a Week 11 winner-take-all showdown with the Zephyr Bulldogs for the District 15-A Division II championship thanks to Friday’s 58-28 victory over the Sidney Eagles. Blanket (8-1, 3-0), manufactured 452 yards of total offense – 367...
brownwoodnews.com
First week of early voting concludes with 3,523 ballots cast
The first week of early voting in Brown County for the Nov. 8 general election concluded with 3,523 ballots cast. Friday marked the first day less than 700 voters came to the polls, as 683 ballots were cast. Early voting continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday,...
colemantoday.com
It’s Official: CCMC is Moving Into New Hospital Addition This Tuesday
Beginning at noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, patients who require emergency care should enter Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) through the new main entrance on West Elm Street. A separate Emergency Department registration area and waiting room are located behind the beautiful blue glass wall as you walk into the building.
Comments / 0