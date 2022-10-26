ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Mow Pros

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mow Pros on Thursday, October 20th. Mow Pros has the tools and expertise to give your custom landscaping the personal touch. Mow Pros services include reoccurring maintenance packages, tree trimming, tree removal, sod, mulch, flower beds, shrubs, walk ways, hydro sealing, and tree planting.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Gentiva Hospice

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Gentiva Hospice on Wednesday, October 19th. Gentiva Hospice is located at 2400 Crockett Drive, Suite 300 in Brownwood. Gentiva Hospice is formerly known as Kindred Hospice. For many decades, they have supported patients and their families with the physical,...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown and Coleman Counties Winter Beef Cattle Program set for Nov. 15

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service Coleman and Brown Counties are hosting a Winter Beef Cattle Program on Tuesday, November 15th at the Coleman Livestock Auction located at HWY 84, Coleman, TX. Registration will begin at 10:30am and program will begin at 11:00am. There is a $10 registration fee if RSVP by November 9th and $20 thereafter both payable at the door. A noon meal will be provided.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

Sidewalks in Downtown Coleman - UNDER CONSTRUCTION

As many of you have surely seen, the sidewalks in downtown Coleman are under construction. Kevin Allen is overseeing the sidewalk construction project for the City of Coleman, and spoke with Coleman Today on Wednesday afternoon about the project. The contractor is M&C Fonseca Construction Co., Inc from Granite Shoals. The City first met with the contractor for a pre-construction meeting on September 12th and the crew arrived in Coleman and began construction on September 17th.
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lake Brownwood nearing 8 feet below spillway, Stage 2 Drought Contingency Plan

Earlier this week, Lake Brownwood was reported at 7 feet and 9 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District reminds area customers that we are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Stage 2, Moderate Drought Conditions, begins when Lake Brownwood hits 8 feet below spillway so it’s nearing that level.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 28-30

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 1 p.m. - Socktastic Celebration, Austin Avenue Church of Christ, 1020 Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD. 6 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Photographer of the Year award features three-way tie at BAA exhibit

The Photo Group of Brownwood Art Association opens its annual photography exhibit Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Art Center, highlighting the works of Jim Blake, Roger Engle and Roger Levesque. The three area photographers were named in a three-way tie for Photographer of the Year. The Photo Group’s traditional monthly...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Janice Ann Brown

Janice Ann (Leatherwood) Brown, 76, of Brownwood passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A visitation with the family will be held Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. The Funeral will be at Calvary Baptist Church, 1719 9th St, Brownwood, TX 76801, Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Art Woodcox officiating. Graveside will be held in the Dawson County Cemetery, Lamesa, Texas at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Rain, wind expected to hit Abilene Thursday

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Rain is on its way to Abilene again this week. Big Country Homepage meteorologists say you may need to brace for high winds. KRBC Meteorologist Clemente Morales said that although rain chances are in the forecast for Thursday, it’s going to be short lived. Drier weather is predicted in the coming […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

First week of early voting concludes with 3,523 ballots cast

The first week of early voting in Brown County for the Nov. 8 general election concluded with 3,523 ballots cast. Friday marked the first day less than 700 voters came to the polls, as 683 ballots were cast. Early voting continues next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
colemantoday.com

It’s Official: CCMC is Moving Into New Hospital Addition This Tuesday

Beginning at noon on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, patients who require emergency care should enter Coleman County Medical Center (CCMC) through the new main entrance on West Elm Street. A separate Emergency Department registration area and waiting room are located behind the beautiful blue glass wall as you walk into the building.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

