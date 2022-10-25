Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Colby Croom, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Croom is 5’9”, around 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Croom was last seen on Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m., in the Oakshire Dr. area of Port Richey. Croom was last seen wearing a black “Naruto” t-shirt, black gym shorts, orange and white high top Nike sneakers, black Nike high socks and carrying a gray drawstring backpack. Croom has a silver cross earring in the left ear and a diamond stud earring in the right ear. If you have any information on Croom’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

PORT RICHEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO