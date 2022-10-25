Read full article on original website
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Kahrmelo Corley
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Kahrmelo Corley, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Corley is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Corley was last seen on Oct. 27 around 7 p.m., in the Aberdeen Ave. area of New Port Richey. Corley was last seen wearing an orange New York Mets t-shirt, black gym shorts and white Nike slides. If you have any information on Corley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Colby Croom
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Colby Croom, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Croom is 5’9”, around 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Croom was last seen on Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m., in the Oakshire Dr. area of Port Richey. Croom was last seen wearing a black “Naruto” t-shirt, black gym shorts, orange and white high top Nike sneakers, black Nike high socks and carrying a gray drawstring backpack. Croom has a silver cross earring in the left ear and a diamond stud earring in the right ear. If you have any information on Croom’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Payton Black
Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Black, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Black is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Black was last seen on Oct. 27 around 8:30 a.m., in the Mike St. area of Port Richey. If you have any information on Black’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Trinity Marshall
Update: Marshall was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Trinity Marshall, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Marshall is 5’6”, approx. 160 lbs., with red and black hair and hazel eyes. Marshall was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the Gardenia Ln. area of Port Richey. Marshall was last seen wearing a pink, blue and yellow tie dye knee length dress with a black headband. If you have any information on Marshall’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
WATCH: Hernando County K9 has his final radio sign off
A Hernando County K9 will now be spending the rest of his days in retirement after his final sign-off.
pascosheriff.com
Missing Person: Priscilla Gory
Update: Gory was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Priscilla Gory, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gory is 5’3”, around 95 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. Gory was last seen on Oct. 25 around 8 a.m., in the Ardenwood Ct. area of New Port Richey. Gory was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, purple Crocs and a black backpack. If you have any information on Gory’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Citrus County Missing Man, Last Seen In Homosassa Has Been Found Safe
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – UPDATE – MISSING ADULT RICHARD MOONEY FOUND SAFE. On Friday, Richard Mooney was reported as a missing adult to the CitrusCounty Sheriff’s Office. Richard is a 78-year-old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 220 pounds with gray hair and blue
Man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing into car on I-275: police
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an Illinois man after he sped over 100 mph on I-275 Friday evening.
Woman Killed In “Crossfire” Shooting On W. Busch Blvd. Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after police say she was caught in the crossfire during a disturbance on W. Busch Blvd Overnight. Investigators say at approximately 12:14 a.m. Tampa Police were called to the 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding a report
Zephyrhills Man Killed While Walking On Bruce B Downs Overnight
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Zephyrhills man has died after being struck by an SUV around 12:13 am, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say an SUV was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs approaching Chancey Road in the right turn lane. According
Man found dead on road in Brooksville was murdered for trying to leave gang: deputies
Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder a year after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway.
St. Pete pastor’s brother accused of attacking child at middle school
The brother of a St. Petersburg pastor has been arrested for child abuse. Court records allege Tommy Ward, 62, pushed and shoved a 12-year-old student at Mount Moriah Christian Fundamental Academy.
Deputies: Dunkin manager in Highlands violated pre-trial release conditions by working with teens
A Dunkin' Donuts manager was arrested in Avon Park on Wednesday for violating conditions of his pre-trial release, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Escaped Pinellas County prisoner in custody after hours on the run
Pinellas County deputies are searching for a prisoner who escaped from custody Friday morning.
wild941.com
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
Spring Hill Man Found Guilty Of Manufacturing And Aiding In Passing Of Counterfeit Bills
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Derrick Kamran Collins , 31, Spring Hill, has been found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit Federal Reserve Notes (FRN), aiding and abetting the passing of counterfeit FRN, and possession of counterfeit FRN. Collins faces up to 20 years in federal prison on
Spring Hill Man Dies After Being Struck By SUV Crossing Spring Hill Drive
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A 62-year-old Spring Hill man has died after being struck by an SUV around 12:14 am, according to Florida Highway patrol. Troopers say an SUV was traveling eastbound on Spring Hill Drive approaching the intersection of Mariner Boulevard when the
Clearwater Chevy dealer employee accused of giving herself $28K in unauthorized bonuses
A Dimmitt Chevrolet employee was arrested on Wednesday after she allegedly gave herself over $28,000 in unauthorized bonuses.
Man shot to death in Tampa’s Lowry Park neighborhood; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Tampa late Thursday night.
