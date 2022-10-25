ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Kahrmelo Corley

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Kahrmelo Corley, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Corley is 6 ft., around 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Corley was last seen on Oct. 27 around 7 p.m., in the Aberdeen Ave. area of New Port Richey. Corley was last seen wearing an orange New York Mets t-shirt, black gym shorts and white Nike slides. If you have any information on Corley’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Colby Croom

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Colby Croom, a missing/runaway 15-year-old. Croom is 5’9”, around 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Croom was last seen on Oct. 28 around 6:30 p.m., in the Oakshire Dr. area of Port Richey. Croom was last seen wearing a black “Naruto” t-shirt, black gym shorts, orange and white high top Nike sneakers, black Nike high socks and carrying a gray drawstring backpack. Croom has a silver cross earring in the left ear and a diamond stud earring in the right ear. If you have any information on Croom’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Payton Black

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Payton Black, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Black is 5’7”, around 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Black was last seen on Oct. 27 around 8:30 a.m., in the Mike St. area of Port Richey. If you have any information on Black’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Trinity Marshall

Update: Marshall was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Trinity Marshall, a missing/runaway 14-year-old. Marshall is 5’6”, approx. 160 lbs., with red and black hair and hazel eyes. Marshall was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the Gardenia Ln. area of Port Richey. Marshall was last seen wearing a pink, blue and yellow tie dye knee length dress with a black headband. If you have any information on Marshall’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
PORT RICHEY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Missing Person: Priscilla Gory

Update: Gory was found and is safe. Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Priscilla Gory, a missing/runaway 16-year-old. Gory is 5’3”, around 95 lbs., with red hair and brown eyes. Gory was last seen on Oct. 25 around 8 a.m., in the Ardenwood Ct. area of New Port Richey. Gory was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, purple Crocs and a black backpack. If you have any information on Gory’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
wild941.com

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

