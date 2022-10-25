Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series Finds Writer
It seems that HBO’s Arkham Asylum series has finally found its showrunner. Antonio Campos will direct, produce, and write for the series. This is one of two series in development that is being spun out of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The other series in the works is a show starring Colin Farrell as his version of the Batman villain, the Penguin.
How Many Cases Has Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Actually Solved?
Fans of Netflix's revived series Unsolved Mysteries were surprised when Season 3 launched Oct. 18 on the streaming giant, two years since Season 2 aired. The third season will consist of nine episodes, dropping three at a time, with the final set premiering Nov. 1. This season consists of a...
'The White Lotus' returns for Season 2, slowed down and sexed up
Mike White's sorrows-of-the-rich comedy "The White Lotus" returns Sunday to HBO with a second season, set in Sicily. The first won some Emmys, for limited or anthology series, for White as a writer and director and for actors Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. The tissue connecting that year and this is the eponymous White Lotus, a worldwide luxury hotel chain, and the presence of Coolidge, back as Tanya.
Every Dragon and Rider in ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon creators Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin have said we can expect to see around 17 dragons over the course of the series. In the show’s first season, we were introduced to some of them — enough that it can get a little confusing keeping track of all of them, which side of the impending Dance of the Dragons they fall on, and who rides them.
Disney Unveils First Plus-Size Heroine In Film About Body Dysmorphia
Disney has now unveiled its first movie that stars a plus-size heroine. The movie in question is called Reflect and it tells the story of a girl named Bianca, who is a ballet dancer that battles with her own reflection and must overcome this by her using her inner strength.
‘Star Wars’ Recently Assembled a Secret Writers Room
It's no secret that Disney tends to be pretty tight-lipped about upcoming projects. That's why a clandestine Star Wars writer’s room makes sense. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several writers were brought together after the recent Star Wars Celebration to begin work on a mysterious new project. Aside from Andor and the unnamed movie that Taika Waititi has been working on, there really hasn’t been much buzz in the Star Wars world lately.
James Gunn to Take Over DC Films and TV
Just a few hours ago, Marvel released the trailer for one of two projects they have in the next year directed by James Gunn, who has been in charge of their Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since 2014. But it appears that Gunn will be done with Marvel after that, at least for a while, as he is now transitioning to becoming one of the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the division within Warner Bros. dedicated to make movies and shows based on DC Comics.
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Deadpool/Wolverine Team-Up Came Together
A lot of Marvel news leaks in advance these days, but the announcement that Deadpool 3 was becoming a Deadpool and Wolverine team-up movie — with Hugh Jackman back in his signature role several years after he made his “final” appearance as the character in Logan — was a real shock. Jackman was previously adamant that he was done playing Wolverine, and Logan was a pretty conclusive ending to his story. Plus, Jackman’s X-Men movies were made by Fox, and with Marvel now controlling those properties and characters, it looked like the company was ready to bring in a whole new cast to portray their mutant heroes.
‘Barbarian’ Is Now on Streaming
The late summer and early fall was a very quiet time at movie theaters, as if the studios somehow collectively forgot that they’re supposed to release new films every week or two. From late July until just about a week ago, interesting new films were few and far between at the multiplex.
‘Guardians Holiday Special’: Every Easter Egg in the New Trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer is here, and it not only gives us some clues about the plot of the new Disney+ special, it also gives us some clues about the direction of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Like, how is Gamora going to return to the team after “dying” in Avengers: Infinity War and returning to life in Avengers: Endgame. And if she’s in the movie, why isn’t she in this Holiday Special?
What Is Kang’s Plan in ‘Quantumania’?
The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer makes it very clear that the film will come down to a battle between Ant-Man and his allies and Kang the Conqueror, the next major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the end of the trailer has Kang offering Ant-Man some kind of deal — if Ant-Man agrees, Kang will supposedly send him out of the Quantum Realm and back to his home on Earth.
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
