Common Element May Help Solve Lithium Battery Woes of Electric Cars
"This could be the most exciting thing to happen in the battery industry for a long time," the director of technology at a U.K.-based startup said.
Gigantic, 70-Foot Nuclear Fusion Gun Could Change the World
For decades, scientists have used lasers and magnets to achieve nuclear fusion. One group is using sheer kinetic force.
natureworldnews.com
Alternative Battery Technology: Sodium Could be a Game-Changer Element for Electric Cars
Electric cars have long relied on lithium batteries as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and pave the way for cleaner energy. Lithium is a chemical element and is also a key component of most electric car batteries. However, the extremely large lithium price increase since 2020 has proven to be a burden for some consumers. This trend is reportedly likely to continue in the coming years.
This Epic 350-Foot Hybrid Sailing-Yacht Concept Generates Its Own Electricity While Cruising
In Roman mythology, Juno was queen of the gods. In the marine industry, she’s a sailing-yacht concept hoping to be queen of the high seas. The new 350-footer, which comes from the drawing board of Dixon Yacht Design, combines the comfort and performance of a superyacht with the elegance of a schooner. Juno features three masts with large sails to harness the wind and is capable of hitting 23 knots under canvas alone, according to the British studio. She also clearly contains Dixon’s DNA and showcases edgy lines along with a sleek profile and razor-sharp bow. In addition, Juno’s Falcon Rig ensures...
vinlove.net
The largest rat market in the West gathering 5 tons a day is still not enough to sell
Phu Dat Rat Market (An Giang) is the largest market for hamsters in the West. Small traders here slaughter 4-5 tons of live mice/per day to supply restaurants and restaurants inside and outside the province. An Giang is a land that produces many unique markets such as the grass market,...
India’s First Solar-Powered Village Provides Thousands of Residents With Renewable Energy
While most U.S. states struggle to transition to renewable energy, a village in India's state of Gujarat is way ahead of the game. The Indian village of Modhera is now almost entirely solar-powered, thanks to a project that cost more than €8 million, which was paid in half by the Government of Gujarat, and half by the Government of India.
wasteadvantagemag.com
4 Reasons to Prioritize Food Waste Collection
There are a number of important reasons why both households and businesses should make efforts to separate food scraps from the solid waste stream and divert them away from landfills. Consider these four leading reasons among them. In most American homes and businesses, food scraps are treated as just another...
Nova Scotia touted its huge ‘green’ energy plant. Turns out it’s powered by coal
N mid-September, the government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a blockbuster, 5bn-watt “green” hydrogen plant. The plant was meant to deliver 200,000 tonnes of ammonia to Europe each year, without the use of fossil fuels. Heading into November there is no prospect green power will...
mrobusinesstoday.com
Muirhead joins the Green Cabin Alliance with aims to produce lowest carbon leather for airplane seating
The production of aviation leather by Muirhead involves a thermal energy plant that generates heat from waste to power the tannery and a ‘Take-Back Scheme’ for end-of-life leather products. Muirhead, a supplier of Fine Scottish Leather to airlines and seat manufacturers around the globe, has joined the Green...
Phys.org
Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
All the Ways to Remove Carbon Emissions From the Air
There are a lot of similar sounding ways to cut carbon pollution. From direct air capture to carbon sequestration, here’s what the various technologies mean.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
BHG
How To Clean and Sharpen Hedge Trimmers
Over time, all blades eventually dull and need to be sharpened for optimal performance. Your hedge trimmers are no different in this respect. Regardless of whether you use them sparingly or often, you’ll need to sharpen them. You can do this one of two ways. The first is taking them to a hardware store and paying to have them sharpened for you. This can get costly, however, and depending on the time of year, can take weeks to get your tool back in hand. The second option is to DIY the task. With a few tools and a little guidance, you can clean and sharpen hedge trimmer blades yourself.
csengineermag.com
PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC WET Systems Selected by Sustainable Living Innovations for Six New Projects
SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), a world leader in the energy transfer of wastewater, is pleased to announce the Company’s PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC T5, T10 and T15 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) Systems has been selected by Sustainable Living Innovations (“SLI”) for six new projects in design or under construction.
seafoodsource.com
Aminor, Buena Vista Seafood tout little-known species as next big thing
A new, one-of-a-kind aquaculture operation in Norway is developing farming techniques for a new species, and Buena Vista Seafood is seeing success in the U.S. with imported fillets of the fish. The spotted wolffish, Anarchichas minor, is a species being developed under the name “Arcticas” by Halsa, Norway-based Aminor. The...
