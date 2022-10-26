ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Alternative Battery Technology: Sodium Could be a Game-Changer Element for Electric Cars

Electric cars have long relied on lithium batteries as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels and pave the way for cleaner energy. Lithium is a chemical element and is also a key component of most electric car batteries. However, the extremely large lithium price increase since 2020 has proven to be a burden for some consumers. This trend is reportedly likely to continue in the coming years.
Robb Report

This Epic 350-Foot Hybrid Sailing-Yacht Concept Generates Its Own Electricity While Cruising

In Roman mythology, Juno was queen of the gods. In the marine industry, she’s a sailing-yacht concept hoping to be queen of the high seas. The new 350-footer, which comes from the drawing board of Dixon Yacht Design, combines the comfort and performance of a superyacht with the elegance of a schooner. Juno features three masts with large sails to harness the wind and is capable of hitting 23 knots under canvas alone, according to the British studio. She also clearly contains Dixon’s DNA and showcases edgy lines along with a sleek profile and razor-sharp bow. In addition, Juno’s Falcon Rig ensures...
wasteadvantagemag.com

4 Reasons to Prioritize Food Waste Collection

There are a number of important reasons why both households and businesses should make efforts to separate food scraps from the solid waste stream and divert them away from landfills. Consider these four leading reasons among them. In most American homes and businesses, food scraps are treated as just another...
Phys.org

Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump

Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
BHG

How To Clean and Sharpen Hedge Trimmers

Over time, all blades eventually dull and need to be sharpened for optimal performance. Your hedge trimmers are no different in this respect. Regardless of whether you use them sparingly or often, you’ll need to sharpen them. You can do this one of two ways. The first is taking them to a hardware store and paying to have them sharpened for you. This can get costly, however, and depending on the time of year, can take weeks to get your tool back in hand. The second option is to DIY the task. With a few tools and a little guidance, you can clean and sharpen hedge trimmer blades yourself.
csengineermag.com

PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC WET Systems Selected by Sustainable Living Innovations for Six New Projects

SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”), a world leader in the energy transfer of wastewater, is pleased to announce the Company’s PIRANHA and PIRANHA HC T5, T10 and T15 Wastewater Energy Transfer (“WET”) Systems has been selected by Sustainable Living Innovations (“SLI”) for six new projects in design or under construction.
seafoodsource.com

Aminor, Buena Vista Seafood tout little-known species as next big thing

A new, one-of-a-kind aquaculture operation in Norway is developing farming techniques for a new species, and Buena Vista Seafood is seeing success in the U.S. with imported fillets of the fish. The spotted wolffish, Anarchichas minor, is a species being developed under the name “Arcticas” by Halsa, Norway-based Aminor. The...
