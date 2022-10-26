Over time, all blades eventually dull and need to be sharpened for optimal performance. Your hedge trimmers are no different in this respect. Regardless of whether you use them sparingly or often, you’ll need to sharpen them. You can do this one of two ways. The first is taking them to a hardware store and paying to have them sharpened for you. This can get costly, however, and depending on the time of year, can take weeks to get your tool back in hand. The second option is to DIY the task. With a few tools and a little guidance, you can clean and sharpen hedge trimmer blades yourself.

