Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work
Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
abc27.com
$1 million grant awarded for improvements in York County
Glen Rock, pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County announced a $1 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), for a historical site in York. According to the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), the RACP state-funded grant will be utilized to fund the...
Bill holds drivers more accountable with unpaid Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A new law has been passed by the Senate for the Pennsylvania Turnpike to hold those that have outstanding fees more accountable. House Bill 1486 lowers the thresholds that trigger registration suspensions for Pennsylvania vehicle owners with unpaid tolls and fees. It drops the limit from 500 dollars of unpaid tolls and […]
These 10 jobs are the most Harrisburg-ish
When it comes to Pennsylvania’s capital city, it’s no surprise to note that the state government employs thousands of people. Because of that, the Harrisburg-Carlisle metropolitan region has a higher concentration of certain occupations than you’ll find elsewhere. While typists and historians might not be the first jobs you think of when talking about central Pa. employment, they are among the top 10 when it comes to location quotient.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
abc27.com
Harrisburg City receives $13 million for park upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The City of Harrisburg has received $13 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for city park upgrades. The grant money came from the most recent round of Community Development Block grant-CARES Act funding. In order to receive the grant, the city had to show why the improvements needed to be made and how it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
lebtown.com
$1.75 million settlement over death of Andy Dzwonchyk finalized in county court
A settlement with the estate of Andy Dzwonchyk over the fatal shooting of Dzwonchyk by a Pennsylvania state trooper was finalized Thursday in Lebanon County Court. The Dzwonchyk estate received $1.75 million in the civil lawsuit filed by the Philadelphia civil rights law firm Kairys, Rudovsky, Messing and Feinberg over the November 2021 shooting of Dzwonchyk by Trooper Jay Splain.
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
abc27.com
Shopping center in Cumberland County under new ownership
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Bennett Williams Commercial announced the sale of the Harrisburg West Shopping Center, on 3433 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill. The almost 12-acre, 118,514 square foot shopping center has been renamed and is now called the South Hampden Shopping Center, according to Bennett Williams Commercial website.
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
abc27.com
New Harrisburg program to help young people with disabilities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTHM) — Young people with disabilities have new skills, thanks to a Harrisburg program. The state’s office of vocational rehabilitation honored Harrisburg on Thursday, Oct. 27, and the young people who took part in the My Work program. Participants spend the money the summer working on...
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces universal free breakfast program for PA students
Hershey High School will be providing free breakfasts for all students due to a state mandated program in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf announced his $21.5 million dollar plan that will run-through the 2022-23 school year. This money will be funded by the 2021 School Food Services General Fund Appropriation. About 1.7...
Pedestrian Hit By Truck Dies On I-83 In Central PA: PennDOT
A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 83 in central Pennsylvania on Friday, Oct. 28, authorities say. The deadly crash happened near Exit 70 I-83 S/US322 East in Harrisburg around 9:30 p.m., according to PennDOT. The crash has closed the northbound and southbound ramps for I-81 and I-83. The crash involved...
peninsulachronicle.com
Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique Opens in York County
YORK-A new boutique in York County that focuses on the resale of clothes, accessories, toys, and baby gear recently opened in York County. Husband and wife team Jessica and Jon Billings opened their first storefront, Lilly & Lane Consignment Boutique, on Tuesday, October 11, in the Yorkshire Downs Shopping Center in York County.
WGAL
FedEx looking to fill up to 400 positions in York County
FedEx Supply Chain is recruiting seasonal warehouse workers. The company is holding a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the York Fairgrounds. FedEx is looking to fill about 400 positions at its facility on South Salem Church Road in West Manchester Township.
Need bar stools, milkshake statues? Contents of Odyssey Nightclub in Harrisburg up for auction
As he eyes retirement, Harrisburg nightclub guru Ron Kamionka is slowly doing away with some of his properties. Among them, Odyssey Nightclub at 17 N. Second St. in the city.
