In his second appearance in two days to talk about Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, creator Ryan Murphy said his goal for the limited series was to tell a “complicated humans story.” “We weren’t really interested in Dahmer the monster and what made the monster,” Murphy said at a quasi-press conference Saturday at Netflix headquarters. “It was [about] who was complicit in making the monster. There were many, many different things involved in that. It was a complicated human story … it tackled systemic racism, homophobia. We were always thinking of the victims.” Murphy thinks the limited series...

