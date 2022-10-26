Read full article on original website
Biden remarks on Seoul Halloween stampede that left at least 149 dead
President Joe Biden on Saturday issued remarks on the tragic stampede that left at least 149 people dead and dozens injured, including at least one U.S. citizen, in a Seoul nightlife district amid Halloween festivities.
Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to ‘return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called on the international community to push back on what he characterized as a Russian attempt to “return the threat of large-scale famine to Africa and Asia” after Moscow announced it was suspending its participation in a deal to allow Ukraine to export grain amid the ongoing conflict between the countries.
U.S. Security Agencies Warn Of 'Heightened Threat' To Officials At Midterms: Reports
The warning came the same day a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband.
Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.
