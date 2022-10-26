NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving said Saturday that he believes in all religions, two days after he appeared to show support to an antisemitic film. The NBA, meanwhile, waded into the matter by condemning hate speech in a statement, but did not mention Irving by name or make any direct reference to his latest controversial storyline. “I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” read a tweet posted to Irving’s account. “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.” Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday he is disappointed that Irving appears to support a film “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.” The Nets’ star guard posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

