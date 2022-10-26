Read full article on original website
mcknightsseniorliving.com
5-year, $6 million grant will create national center to expand direct care workforce
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living, which includes the Administration on Aging, has awarded a five-year grant totaling more than $6 million to establish a national center to expand and strengthen the country’s direct care workforce. The initiative, according to the ACL,...
Veterans Affairs Dept. announces grants for homeless vets
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans’ Affairs Department on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes. The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023. The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands. Two other grants are available through the department’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem program. These grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers” or provide apartment-style housing for veterans, who can keep the units as their permanent homes when they complete the program.
Robbed of assistance: Victims of benefit fraud desperate for help as theft soars
Maryland families reported losing nearly $200,000 in SNAP and cash assistance in September bringing this year’s total to $716,053, more than 7 times the reported losses for all of 2021.
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Woman Sentenced For Obtaining Over $1 Million In Fraudulent Disability Benefits
GREENBELT, Md. – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Angela Marie Farr, age 36, of Lexington Park, Maryland, yesterday to 30 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit theft of government property and for theft of government property, in connection with a scheme to obtain fraudulently disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) and the Social Security Administration (“SSA”). Judge Xinis also ordered Farr to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and ordered Farr pay restitution in the full amount of the government’s losses, which is at least $1,010,702.
CNBC
How the pay transparency movement's success will change the way jobs are listed
Pay transparency laws are sweeping across the U.S. including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington. New York City's salary transparency measure takes effect Nov. 1. The momentum could lead to even higher pay at a time of record wage increases and force employers to make significant changes to job listings.
chulavistatoday.com
A federal program offers up to $2,000 to assist with water or wastewater bills
The Sweetwater Authority is notifying its customers about a federal debt relief program that may provide water or wastewater bill assistance. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time payment of up to $2,000 to qualified customers. Those interested in the program will need to fill out an eligibility form before August 23, 2023.
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
Buffalo Green Infrastructure Program gets federal funding
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Monday that the Buffalo Green Infrastructure Workforce Development Program in federal funding. The money will be used to help train young adults in the growing green jobs sector. The Buffalo Sewer Authority’s Green Stewardship and Workforce Development Program teaches young applicants a trade and also builds up […]
Mount Vernon Schools to hire independent investigator to probe corruption accusations
The Mount Vernon City School District has announced that it is hiring an independent investigator following accusations of corruption from community groups.
'This is our armory.' Officials announce $5 million investment into Kingsbridge Armory
The redevelopment will be strictly focused on improving the community for either resources, health care, or students, according to local leaders.
