Man who bought trailer allegedly did so with credit card that was created with stolen personal information, investigators say
DENMARK- A North Country man is faced with numerous felony fraud charges for allegedly stealing someone else’s information and using it to purchase a trailer in August, investigators say. Daniel Pisani, 29, of Evans Mills, NY was arrested Wednesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially...
Clinton man arrested following a Domestic incident
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Antonio Springer of Clinton New York was arrested following an investigation involving reports of a Domestic incident made to police on Friday. Springer was arrested and charged with Harassment, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Resisting Arrest.
Constableville Man Charged with Aggravated D.W.I. and Driving without Interlock Device
TOWN OF WEST TURIN-A 65 year old Constableville man is charged with aggravated D.W.I. and other charges following an early Saturday morning vehicle stop in the Town of West Turin. New York State Police from the Lowville Barracks charged Joseph L. Morczek with one count each of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated-Per se-First Offense and D.W.I.-First offense, Class U misdemeanors. Morczek was also charged with Circumventing Interlock-Driving without Device, a Class A misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance to answer the charges in the Town of West Turin Court at a later date.
Remsen Man Accused of D.W.I.
TOWN OF TRENTON-A 29 year old Remsen man is facing a D.W.I. charge following a Friday night vehicle stop in the Town of Trenton. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged Frank M. Mongiello with one count of Driving While Intoxicated-First Offense: a Class U misdemeanor. Mongiello’s arrest status was listed as “held” at press time. No further details were provided.
Man charged with menacing following 2-hour standoff with Utica police
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police were outside a home on the 900 block of Churchill Avenue for nearly two hours on Friday trying to get a potentially armed man out of a house. Police were called to the scene just before noon after a woman went to the police station and claimed a man, later identified as 68-year-old Gerald Proulx, of Utica, had pointed a gun at her and threatened to shoot.
Sheriff charge man with Unlawful Imprisonment after Clinton incident
CLINTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man has been arrested and given multiple charges after a domestic incident in Clinton. Around 1:15 pm on Friday, Deputies and officers with the NYS Police arrived at a home on Marvin Street to investigate a domestic dispute.
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 10/26/22
Statute: CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) On 10/26/2022 at approximately 4:04 , p.m. Keith Hicks was arrested on an active Bench Warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. K. Hicks was processed and transported to Oswego County CAP Court where he was held awaiting arraignment. Inmate Name: RODRIGUES, ERICA M. Address: 92...
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
15-year-old accused of sending threatening text during Little Falls Middle School dance
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – A 15-year-old male was arrested in Little Falls after he allegedly made a threat during a middle school dance last week. Police say around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, a student at the dance received a text from the teen suspect claiming he was going to commit violence against others at the school.
On the Lookout roundup: What crimes do you need to be aware of in our area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. Catalytic Converter Thefts According to the Manlius Police Department, they have been seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts or attempted thefts. Between September 7 – October 13, […]
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Man accused of stealing $1M from Fuccillo Auto Group takes plea deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Syracuse man originally accused of stealing more than $1 million from the Fuccillo Auto Group has taken a plea deal in Jefferson County Court. Joseph Pompo was charged with grand larceny in March 2021. At the time, state police said Pompo, who was director of taxation and finance for Fuccillo, withdrew money from an account that he created under the auto group’s name.
Man arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was arrested after robbing a woman at gunpoint of her car and baked goods on the Southside of Syracuse, police said. Taronn J. Peay, 18, at 8:02 p.m. approached a woman outside of 110 Roney Lane on Oct. 15, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
16-year-old killed in accident was not licensed to operate motorcycle, troopers say
Salina, N.Y. — A Syracuse teen killed in a crash in Mattydale that also injured a passenger did not have a license to operate a motorcycle, a State Police spokesperson said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, died after his 2019 Suzuki motorcycle collided with the passenger side hood of a 2008 Buick Lacrosse in the intersection of LeMoyne Avenue and Factory Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from State Police.
TOWPD: Man charged with DWI, driving on sidewalk in Old Forge
OLD FORGE- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of intoxicated driving in the Western Adirondacks over the weekend, investigators say. Bryce A. Brown, 24, of Whitesboro, NY was arrested shortly before 8:00 p.m. Saturday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with DWI, DWI (BAC greater than .08%) and operating a motor vehicle on a sidewalk.
Utica man sentenced for attempted murder following 2021 shooting on Miller Street
UTICA, N.Y. – The man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder following a shooting on Miller Street in Utica last year was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Oneida County Court on Thursday. Jahari Brown shot an 18-year-old woman in the back while firing shots at a house...
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing Jamesville man
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
‘Bug bomb’ at Skyline Apartments sends one person to hospital
Syracuse, NY — The Syracuse Fire Department and its Haz-Mat Response Team responded to Skyline Apartments on James Street this morning after a pesticide “bug bomb” was set off in the complex. Firefighters responded shortly after the 10:33 a.m. call to 753 James St. because the “bug...
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
