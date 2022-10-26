Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
okawvilletimes.com
Illinois State Scholars at OHS
Okawville High School recently recognized students named as Illinois State Scholars. Kristen Althoff is the daughter of Jeffrey Althoff of Addieville and Miranda Kelly of Nashville. She plans to major in Environmental Science/Forestry at Southern Illinois University or Kaskaskia College. Kylie Buehler is the daughter of Joe and Donna Buehler...
Catholics share concerns about Archdiocese’s new plan
Catholic parishioners are getting a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about the Archdiocese of St. Louis's All Things New plan.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (Oct. 28, 2022)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
Highland, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dunlap High School football team will have a game with Highland High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Mary Engelbreit
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Born and raised in St. Louis, Mary Engelbreit’s art is known all over the world. News 4′s Steve Harris sat down with her in her home studio for this version of St. Louis Proud.
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
edglentoday.com
Letter to the Editor - Sheriff John D. Lakin
As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.
Ronald McDonald House gets approval to demolish historic church for new $30M headquarters
ST. LOUIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis was once again granted approval Monday to demolish a historic church in Forest Park Southeast to accommodate the organization’s new $30 million headquarters, this time over the objections of neighbors. The nonprofit organization previously received approval from the...
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
theijnews.com
PUBLIC AUCTION For Estate of Denzel Jennings Sr. in Farmington
Huge selection of items to be offered Saturday, Oct. 29th and Sunday, Oct. 30th, 2022. Sale begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The auctioneer's note says that Mr. Jennings was a collector for many years and enjoyed going to auctions. The house and buildings are full of antiques and collectibles. Lots of items that weren't pictured online and still lots of things to go through until auction time. Don't miss this one!
wgel.com
Aviston Family Restaurant Destroyed By Fire
The Aviston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 100 block of West Harrison Wednesday morning around 2:34 AM. The structure was the Aviston Family Restaurant. Upon arrival, crews report heavy fire was showing through the roof. Aviston firefighters received mutual aid from Sugar Creek, Breese, St. Rose and Clin Clair fire personnel. They were on scene for about five hours.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
advantagenews.com
Habitat for Humanity expands ReStore hours, inventory
Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity is expanding its operations at the ReStore in Collinsville. Improvements will include expanded hours for shopping and donations, a new store layout, and the additions of items for sale including upholstered and leather furniture. Executive Director John Becker tells The Big Z proceeds from...
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
advantagenews.com
MCT cuts ribbon on new trail in Edwardsville
Edwardsville residents have a new bike trail option in the Leclaire neighborhood. Madison County Transit officials officially opened the Monarch Valley Trail recently. It’s a 0.7-mile trail which stretches from Emerson Avenue to Irma Street on the former rail alignment of the Illinois Traction System’s Edwardsville Belt Railway.
advantagenews.com
Alton home damaged in early morning fire
There were no injuries reported in an early morning fire in Alton. The Alton Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Brown Street just after midnight and found flames coming from the back of the structure. East Alton fire crews were also called in to assist. The fire was...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Township Board Approves Renovation & Expansion Bid
GLEN CARBON - After eight years of work, the Edwardsville Township Board voted Wednesday evening 5-0 approving the bid to move forward with the renovation and expansion of Edwardsville Township Hall at 300 West Park Street in Edwardsville. At the bid opening on Tuesday, three bids were submitted with the approved low bidder being Millenium Construction for $1,385,000.
Comments / 0