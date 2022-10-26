Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Josh Whyle Scores Record-Setting TD Against UCF
The Bearcats need the score in a big way.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Zwiller: ZeLO’s CFP predictions, Week 9 picks
Two weeks ago, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State and UCLA were all undefeated. Tennessee fans had not yet torn down the literal uprights and taken them outside the stadium. And Notre Dame had not yet lost to Stanford (sorry). Something that has not changed is ZeLO’s continued first-year success....
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: The history of the matchup
Whatever happens in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, expect it to be crazy. The Irish have already been through more twists than turns through seven games this year than they have in some seven-year stretches in its history. The Orange are in fairly uncharted territory, at least in recent memory, with an impressive 6-1 record, only suffering their first blemish in a nail-biting defeat at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.
Longhorns Never Trail, Demolish Old Rival Arkansas in Charity Scrimmage
The Texas Longhorns gave fans an impressive look at what's to come this season in Saturday's scrimmage against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish swept by Louisville ahead of clash with Duke
It is no secret that the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team is a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. The Cards have a near-perfect record and are ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. On the heels of a 3-2 loss to the surging Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville stepped right back into form Wednesday night against a downward-trending Notre Dame team. The Cardinals swept the Irish in three sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-14), bringing their record to 19-2 and dropping Notre Dame’s mark to 9-12.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish rally twice to tie Duke, finish third in ACC
Notre Dame women’s soccer tied Duke 2-2 Thursday night in an exciting showdown at Alumni Stadium. It was the Blue Devils who struck first, with 2021 freshman All-American forward Michelle Cooper firing a stunning strike off the inside of the post. But the Irish would counter less than five minutes after halftime. Duke brought down Irish senior midfielder Maddie Mercado, giving the Irish a PK. Sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert stepped up to the penalty spot and converted for the second straight game to knot the score at 1-1.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
I have gone back and forth on this pick a lot. Notre Dame is 4-3 outright as an underdog in ACC games under their current arrangement with the conference. They’re 6-1 against the spread. The Irish are 2-1 outright and 3-0 against the spread away from Notre Dame Stadium this year. Against Syracuse, the Irish are usually quite solid, going 7-3 in program history against the Orange.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish prepare for key matchup with Blue Devils
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team takes on Duke this Thursday in their final regular season game. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Currently ranked fourth in the country and sitting in a three-way tie atop the ACC standings, the Irish are looking for their seventh consecutive win and a number-one seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Blue Devils, who are fourth in the ACC standings and eleventh in the country, are seeking an outside chance at the one-seed as well.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Holy Cross women’s soccer finishes regular season with a shutout defeat
The Holy Cross College women’s soccer team concluded its regular season Wednesday when they faced off against Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Illinois. The Saints came into the game hoping to move up in the conference standings. A win-along with a Judson and Saint Xavier loss this weekend could have moved the Saints into sixth in the conference standings, making the bracket in the conference tournament a little bit easier.
Comments / 0