Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish swept by Louisville ahead of clash with Duke
It is no secret that the Louisville Cardinals volleyball team is a force to be reckoned with in the ACC. The Cards have a near-perfect record and are ranked No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. On the heels of a 3-2 loss to the surging Pittsburgh Panthers, Louisville stepped right back into form Wednesday night against a downward-trending Notre Dame team. The Cardinals swept the Irish in three sets (25-10, 25-22, 25-14), bringing their record to 19-2 and dropping Notre Dame’s mark to 9-12.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Keys to victory versus Syracuse
Notre Dame got back on track last weekend with a victory over UNLV. But the Irish face a much stiffer test this weekend as they travel to Syracuse to face the Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse started the season 6-0, surging into the top-15 and shocking many observers after they were picked to finish last in the ACC Atlantic in the preseason coaches poll.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Observer Staff predicts Notre Dame vs. Syracuse
I have gone back and forth on this pick a lot. Notre Dame is 4-3 outright as an underdog in ACC games under their current arrangement with the conference. They’re 6-1 against the spread. The Irish are 2-1 outright and 3-0 against the spread away from Notre Dame Stadium this year. Against Syracuse, the Irish are usually quite solid, going 7-3 in program history against the Orange.
Louisville Ranked Just Inside CBS Sports' 2022-23 Preseason Top 101 Teams
The Cardinals will tip-off the upcoming season on Nov. 9 against Bellarmine.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish rally twice to tie Duke, finish third in ACC
Notre Dame women’s soccer tied Duke 2-2 Thursday night in an exciting showdown at Alumni Stadium. It was the Blue Devils who struck first, with 2021 freshman All-American forward Michelle Cooper firing a stunning strike off the inside of the post. But the Irish would counter less than five minutes after halftime. Duke brought down Irish senior midfielder Maddie Mercado, giving the Irish a PK. Sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert stepped up to the penalty spot and converted for the second straight game to knot the score at 1-1.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame vs. Syracuse: The history of the matchup
Whatever happens in Saturday’s game between Notre Dame and No. 16 Syracuse at JMA Wireless Dome, expect it to be crazy. The Irish have already been through more twists than turns through seven games this year than they have in some seven-year stretches in its history. The Orange are in fairly uncharted territory, at least in recent memory, with an impressive 6-1 record, only suffering their first blemish in a nail-biting defeat at the hands of No. 5 Clemson.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
“We need to execute to do it”: Coach Brian Mason builds momentum for special teams
Excellent play from special teams helped Notre Dame capture a win against UNLV last weekend and avoid a losing streak. Senior defensive linemen Isaiah Foskey was a major contributor, as his two blocked punts resulted in 10 points for the Irish. Foskey’s feat also made him the first-ever Irish player to block two punts in a single game. This game-altering performance by special teams won praise from head coach Marcus Freeman.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 11
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is nearing the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 11. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana,...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Irish prepare for key matchup with Blue Devils
The Notre Dame women’s soccer team takes on Duke this Thursday in their final regular season game. There is a lot on the line for both teams. Currently ranked fourth in the country and sitting in a three-way tie atop the ACC standings, the Irish are looking for their seventh consecutive win and a number-one seed in the upcoming conference tournament. The Blue Devils, who are fourth in the ACC standings and eleventh in the country, are seeking an outside chance at the one-seed as well.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Pizza Marketplace
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UPS to invest $330 million into Louisville, Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most powerful, influential companies in Louisville and the world is investing millions, creating 435 competitive-wage jobs in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Thursday morning UPS will be building two new facilities in the Commonwealth, a $334 million investment, according...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Notre Dame hosts Rome Call for AI Ethics summit
Notre Dame is working with IBM and the Pontifical Academy for Life to host the Global University Summit for the Rome Call for AI Ethics. The summit, which began Wednesday, is a two-day event running through Thursday evening featuring panelists and speakers from around the world discussing ways universities can promote an ethical approach to researching and developing artificial intelligence (AI).
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
leoweekly.com
What Louisville Needs In A Mayor
As we head into the final weeks of the general election cycle, it is so important to ask ourselves: Are we really ready to move Louisville and Jefferson County forward? Many people I talk to are not happy with the nine choices they have on their ballot as candidates to be the next mayor of Louisville Metro.
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
What Happened Inside Former Kentucky Asylum with Secret Tunnels Will Haunt Your Dreams
If you think that Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, KY, is a scary place, you have yet to hear about the Lakeland Asylum. It used to be located in an area now known as E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park. The 550-acre park is on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky. The...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Meet the industry disruptor that began as a Notre Dame startup
A Chicago-based speaker startup has raised $7.5 million in funding — and it got its start at a Hesburgh Library whiteboard. Now headquartered in Chicago, Resonado Labs was founded by Peter Moeckel ‘20, Brian Youngil Cho ‘19 and Erikc Perez-Perez ‘19 while they were studying in the Mendoza College of Business.
Comments / 0