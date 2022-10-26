Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
WBAL Radio
Biden to double down on message that congressional Republicans would make economy worse
(WASHINGTON) -- With less than two weeks until midterm Election Day, President Joe Biden is doubling down on the message that a Republican-run Congress would be worse for the U.S. economy. Senior White House officials sent out a document to reporters and held a conference call on Wednesday, outlining what...
WBAL Radio
Fetterman, Shapiro to attend Pennsylvania Democratic Party fundraiser where Biden, Harris will speak
(PHILADELPHIA) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver remarks at a fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on Friday evening, where two key candidates on the ballot this November will also be in attendance, according to a Democratic official. "Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov....
WBAL Radio
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
WBAL Radio
Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region...
San Francisco DA: Dispatcher's handling of Pelosi's 911 'may have saved his life'
Paul Pelosi encountered suspect in upstairs area of home and managed to place call that likely saved his life
