ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBAL Radio

Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WBAL Radio

Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in the region...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy