Man arrested in attack on U.S. House Speaker Pelosi's spouse faces charges
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The man who clubbed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in the head with hammer, shouting "Where is Nancy?" after forcing his way into the couple's San Francisco home, faced charges of attempted murder and other felonies a day later.
Biden to double down on message that congressional Republicans would make economy worse
(WASHINGTON) -- With less than two weeks until midterm Election Day, President Joe Biden is doubling down on the message that a Republican-run Congress would be worse for the U.S. economy. Senior White House officials sent out a document to reporters and held a conference call on Wednesday, outlining what...
U.S. Security Agencies Warn Of 'Heightened Threat' To Officials At Midterms: Reports
The warning came the same day a man broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and attacked her husband.
Blinken talks with Indian counterpart on Ukraine - U.S. State Department
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Saturday with his counterpart in India about Russia's war on Ukraine among other issues, the State Department said.
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Hand count of ballots in Nevada county draws court challenge
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
Biden returns to Pennsylvania to boost Fetterman, other Dems
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If a president's most precious commodity is time, there is no place more valuable politically for the White House this midterm year than Pennsylvania. An energized President Joe Biden returned Friday to the Keystone State, his 15th visit since he took office, this time to attend a fundraiser with Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders to boost Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and other Pennsylvania Democrats.
Top aide to NJ Senate President to plead guilty to federal tax charges
The New Jersey Senate President’s chief of staff intends to plead guilty to federal tax charges and resigned from his statehouse position, according to a statement Saturday from Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union. Tony Teixeira, the top aide to the second-most powerful Democrat in the state, was listed in a...
No federal charges over in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland, DOJ says
(WASHINGTON) -- The Department of Justice will not pursue any federal charges in the in-custody death of a mentally ill Black man at a South Carolina jail last year, officials said Wednesday. Jamal Sutherland, 31, died on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston...
Former MPD police officer confronts Jan. 6 Capitol attacker at sentencing
Former D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone appeared in court Thursday to confront a rioter who dragged him into the mob of Trump supporters that brutally assaulted him during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, urging a federal judge to hand down the maximum sentence possible for his crimes.
