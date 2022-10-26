ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WBAL Radio

Early voting in Maryland, what you need to know

In-person early voting begins today in Maryland. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting center where they live. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for each day of early voting. LINK: 2022 Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. State elections officials say they are expecting...
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

11 entities step closer to offering mobile sports betting in Maryland

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced it has approved licenses for 11 different companies to operate mobile sports betting sites in Maryland. The licenses need final approval from the sports wagering commissioner. The following business entities will go before the Maryland Sports Wagering Application and Review Commission for...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy