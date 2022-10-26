Read full article on original website
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox to attend 'The Freedom Rally'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox will be a guest speaker at "The Freedom Rally" on Saturday. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. "The Freedom Rally" will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Owings Mills from 1-4 p.m. The event is hosted by WCBM. Other confirmed guest...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox wants volunteers to 'monitor' ballot boxes
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox wants volunteers to “monitor” the state’s ballot drop boxes. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. This week Cox's campaign sent out a message for volunteers to take photos and videos of any suspicious activity and to email it to...
Vice President Harris visits Baltimore for event with gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday for a grassroots event with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore. I COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. The event, which is hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party, will take place at the Cahill Recreation Center in west Baltimore....
Early voting in Maryland, what you need to know
In-person early voting begins today in Maryland. Voters can cast their ballots at any early voting center where they live. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for each day of early voting. LINK: 2022 Maryland General Election Voter's Guide. State elections officials say they are expecting...
Hurricane Ian one month later: Images show destruction left in hardest-hit regions
(NEW YORK) -- Parts of Southwest Florida that were left unrecognizable in the wake of Hurricane Ian are still cleaning up the remnants of the widespread destruction one month after the monster storm made landfall. Hurricane Ian reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble in places like Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel...
11 entities step closer to offering mobile sports betting in Maryland
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced it has approved licenses for 11 different companies to operate mobile sports betting sites in Maryland. The licenses need final approval from the sports wagering commissioner. The following business entities will go before the Maryland Sports Wagering Application and Review Commission for...
Weather: Slightly cooler Friday in Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie previews the rain that could reach Maryland -- with bad timing for Halloween.
