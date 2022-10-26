Read full article on original website
Related
energynow.ca
Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
energynow.ca
Analysis: Hydro Giant Canada Faces Provincial Divides in Electrification Drive
But capitalizing on that advantage is complicated by the fact that Canada’s 10 provinces regulate utilities independently and trade little renewable power among themselves, even if hydro-generating provinces border on those producing high emissions. Some, like fossil fuel-burning Saskatchewan and Alberta, say the federal government’s plan for a 2035 net-zero grid is unrealistic.
energynow.ca
Renewables Need $1.3 Trillion Per Year by 2030 for Climate Goals – IEA
(Bloomberg) Investment in renewable energy will need to hit $1.3 trillion a year by 2030 for the world to be on track to limit global temperatures set out in the Paris climate accord.That’s the latest assessment from the International Energy Agency, which revised up the figure from $1 trillion in a previous forecast. While the amount is more than triple the $390 billion spent annually on renewables today, it’s not unprecedented for the energy industry. The figure would match a record for investment in fossil fuels set in 2014.
energynow.ca
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
OTTAWA — The federal environment minister is calling out Canada’s oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change. Steven Guilbeault says the country’s major oil players have promised to do something about greenhouse gas emissions, but instead have funnelled most of their record-breaking profits to shareholders.
energynow.ca
Norway Gas Giant Equinor Says Price Caps Won’t Solve Europe’s Supply Problem
Norway’s biggest energy company said planned price caps won’t solve Europe’s underlying problem of not receiving enough natural gas this winter.“Any price cap is not really solving the fundamental problems,” Equinor Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Friday. “In fact, it can be counterproductive increasing demand while supply is not increasing.”
energynow.ca
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
energynow.ca
Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Broader Sell-Off Dents Sentiment
Oil pared its weekly gain as investors shied away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy. West Texas Intermediate slid below $88 a barrel on Friday as a risk-off tone spread across wider markets. China’s economic growth outlook is darkening as investors bet Beijing will be slow to exit Covid Zero, while in Europe the French and Spanish economies slowed.
energynow.ca
Oil Fluctuates as Record US Exports Buoy Global Demand Outlook
(Bloomberg) Oil fluctuated after the US reported record exports of crude and fuel, while recent weakness in the dollar made commodities more attractive. West Texas Intermediate traded in a narrow range near $88 a barrel after gaining almost 4% over the prior two sessions. Total US petroleum exports hit 11.4 million barrels a day last week, government data showed. The surge came with domestic fuel inventories at historic seasonal lows, highlighting a tightening supply outlook.
energynow.ca
Canada Raises Hurdles for Foreign Deals Targeting Critical Minerals
Canada’s government is making it harder for foreign state-owned companies to pursue deals that target critical minerals in the resource-rich country. “Significant transactions by foreign state-owned enterprises from Canada’s critical minerals sectors will only be approved as of likely net benefit on an exceptional basis,” Canada’s federal government said Friday in a statement. Such deals could also give the government “reasonable grounds to believe that the investment could be injurious to Canada’s national security,” it said.
energynow.ca
OPEC Expected to Stick to View of Long-Term Oil Demand Rise
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) – OPEC is likely to maintain its view world oil demand will rise for another decade, longer than many other forecasters predict, in a forthcoming major report, despite the growing role of renewables and electric cars, two OPEC sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum...
energynow.ca
Oil Giants Face Backlash from Biden for Handing Record Profits to Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington DC to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts...
energynow.ca
Record Buybacks Could Be Over. And Investors Might Be Relieved
The global buyback binge looks to be drawing to a close, and investors are unlikely to mourn the end of the record repurchase rush. That’s because executives would be well advised to keep their powder dry, given rising interest rates, jittery consumers and mounting recession fears, according to fund managers. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say that buybacks peaked in the first quarter and cut their outlook for S&P 500 repurchases by 10% for 2023, citing the impact of margin contractions on earnings.
energynow.ca
Commentary: A week of April 1sts – Irina Slav
One of the greatest horrors of the news world is no news. Of course, there are plenty of media outlets that are perfectly capable of creating their own news, but it still happens sometimes. Some days, even weeks, are just slow. August is traditionally the worst, as is January. And...
energynow.ca
Schachter’s Eye on Energy: Temporary US Dollar Weakness Strengthens WTI Prices. Dollar Should Continue Its Ascent After Next Weeks FOMC Rate Decision.
Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
energynow.ca
Precision Drilling reports Q3 profit, revenue up 69 per cent from year ago
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a third-quarter profit of $30.7 million compared with a loss of $38 million a year ago as its revenue gained 69 per cent. The company says the profit amounted to $2.03 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.86 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
energynow.ca
Biden Backs Off – Biden Team Reworks Plan for Russia Oil-Price Cap as Markets Sour
US officials have been forced to scale back a plan to impose a cap on Russian oil prices, following skepticism by investors and growing risk in financial markets brought on by crude volatility and central bank efforts to tame inflation. Instead of strangling the Kremlin’s oil revenues by imposing a...
energynow.ca
Nord Stream operator surveys pipeline leak site, Sweden says
COPENHAGEN, Oct 27 (Reuters) – A Russian-flagged vessel chartered by Nord Stream AG, the operator of the leaking Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, is conducting surveys in the area for the first time, the Swedish Navy said on Thursday. Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that four Nord Stream...
energynow.ca
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies – Baker Hughes
U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits.The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell three to 768 in the week to Oct. 28, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
energynow.ca
Canada Weekly Rig Count Up 2 for Week Ending October 28, 2022
Canada’s drilling rig count increased 2 to 212 active drilling rigs according to data collected by Baker Hughes for the week ending October 28, 2022. From one week ago, Alberta rig counts increased 5 to 149 and the Saskatchewan rig counts decreased 1 to 46. Oil drilling increased 1...
Comments / 0