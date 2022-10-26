Read full article on original website
‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Broader Sell-Off Dents Sentiment
Oil pared its weekly gain as investors shied away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy. West Texas Intermediate slid below $88 a barrel on Friday as a risk-off tone spread across wider markets. China’s economic growth outlook is darkening as investors bet Beijing will be slow to exit Covid Zero, while in Europe the French and Spanish economies slowed.
Renewables Need $1.3 Trillion Per Year by 2030 for Climate Goals – IEA
(Bloomberg) Investment in renewable energy will need to hit $1.3 trillion a year by 2030 for the world to be on track to limit global temperatures set out in the Paris climate accord.That’s the latest assessment from the International Energy Agency, which revised up the figure from $1 trillion in a previous forecast. While the amount is more than triple the $390 billion spent annually on renewables today, it’s not unprecedented for the energy industry. The figure would match a record for investment in fossil fuels set in 2014.
Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition
LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
Oil Fluctuates as Record US Exports Buoy Global Demand Outlook
(Bloomberg) Oil fluctuated after the US reported record exports of crude and fuel, while recent weakness in the dollar made commodities more attractive. West Texas Intermediate traded in a narrow range near $88 a barrel after gaining almost 4% over the prior two sessions. Total US petroleum exports hit 11.4 million barrels a day last week, government data showed. The surge came with domestic fuel inventories at historic seasonal lows, highlighting a tightening supply outlook.
The Lithium Market Is Hotter Than Ever and Traders Are Moving In
When the oil market liberalized in the 1970s, a group of commodity trading buccaneers led by the infamous Marc Rich made fortunes by connecting buyers and sellers and surfing the price swings of this newly tradable commodity. Half a century later, some of Rich’s spiritual descendants are hoping to pull...
Oil Giants Face Backlash from Biden for Handing Record Profits to Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington DC to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts...
Norway Gas Giant Equinor Says Price Caps Won’t Solve Europe’s Supply Problem
Norway’s biggest energy company said planned price caps won’t solve Europe’s underlying problem of not receiving enough natural gas this winter.“Any price cap is not really solving the fundamental problems,” Equinor Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Friday. “In fact, it can be counterproductive increasing demand while supply is not increasing.”
U.S. oil and gas rig count edges up in Oct as drilling steadies – Baker Hughes
U.S. oil and natural gas rigs fell this week, but edged up in October in the first monthly increase since July as drillers largely hold activity steady despite high energy prices and soaring profits.The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell three to 768 in the week to Oct. 28, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.
