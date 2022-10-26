ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

energynow.ca

Oil Trims Weekly Gain as Broader Sell-Off Dents Sentiment

Oil pared its weekly gain as investors shied away from risky assets on a dimming outlook for China and the wider global economy. West Texas Intermediate slid below $88 a barrel on Friday as a risk-off tone spread across wider markets. China’s economic growth outlook is darkening as investors bet Beijing will be slow to exit Covid Zero, while in Europe the French and Spanish economies slowed.
energynow.ca

‘Oil Giants’ Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes

Oct 28 (Reuters) – Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four...
energynow.ca

Higher LNG exports may turbocharge U.S. energy transition

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct 27 (Reuters) – Sales of U.S. “freedom gas” are on track to smash volume and earnings records in 2022, but the stellar short-term gains for exporters may have long-term consequences for the entire U.S. energy sector due to the resulting higher natural gas prices.
energynow.ca

The Lithium Market Is Hotter Than Ever and Traders Are Moving In

When the oil market liberalized in the 1970s, a group of commodity trading buccaneers led by the infamous Marc Rich made fortunes by connecting buyers and sellers and surfing the price swings of this newly tradable commodity. Half a century later, some of Rich’s spiritual descendants are hoping to pull...

