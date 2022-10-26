Read full article on original website
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery celebrates 40 years of cake, cookies and community
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Shepherdstown Sweet Shop Bakery owner Pam Berry carried a tray of cake slices with dollops of vanilla ice cream out to the front of her business, to refill a standing table with signage encouraging customers to, “Have some cake with us!” And it seemed like her customers had done just that throughout the day, as she was placing the last few slices of the three 40th anniversary cakes — chocolate, vanilla and spice with apple filling — out on the table over an hour before closing time.
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
titantime.org
Local Cafe Bueno Brings Authentic Mexican to Frederick
Looking for authentic Mexican food in the heart of Frederick? Cafe Bueno, located on E 4th St in Downtown Frederick, serves plates of traditional Mexican cuisine that is full of flavor. It is sure to cure your craving for a spicy, vibrant meal and will not leave you with any type of stomach pain or gurgling, like well-known Taco Bell. Cafe Bueno is a family owned and operated small business that will deliver you the most authentic Mexican food there is in Frederick.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5, October 28-30
Wow! Talk about a good time, this weekend is going to be an absolute blast in Downtown Frederick! First, you’ll want to grab the kiddos, pop them into their costumes, then visit downtown for trick or treating at more than 60 walkable locations from 10am-12pm. Grab some lunch, then venture over to the brand new Hoffman Brothers Ice Cream to join them for their grand opening. Of course, there’s always lots to do before you head over to the amphitheater to take in our free family movie night under the stars featuring Coco!
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
popville.com
District E “nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive experiences in esports, music, event programming, and community events” posts liquor license placard in Chinatown
“A state-of-the-art, destination gaming studio and hospitality space to house an esports competition venue, esports practice & streaming facility and a food & beverage experience. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced its plans for “District E Powered by Ticketmaster,” a premier, nearly 14,000-square-foot live-event theater offering a 365-day-a-year, series of immersive...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Where to go in Maryland for pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, hayrides, and farm fall fun for the whole family
With the leaves turned their bright colors and fall season in full swing, local farms are bringing families together for fresh air, fresh foods and farm fun. We’ve rounded up some great spots to visit around Baltimore with plenty of activities and attractions for all ages. Weber’s Cider Mill...
baltimoremagazine.com
At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day
Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
tjchronicle.com
The Pauls take on The Great Frederick Fair
As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.
Paying tribute to Smokey Robinson: Tony-nominated star comes to Frederick
Tony-nominated Broadway star Charl Brown pays tribute to Smokey Robinson at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD. in “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson”. Brown’s critically acclaimed portrayal of Robinson in “Motown: The Musical” on Broadway earned him that Tony nomination. The tribute show plays for one night only at the […]
WTOP
Annapolis artists to carve six giant pumpkins for Halloween weekend
Charlie Brown and Linus may be looking for the Great Pumpkin again this year, but you won’t have to look very hard to spot giant pumpkins on the streets of Annapolis, Maryland. Six half-ton pumpkins will be carved on Friday outside of Graduate Hotel, Visit Annapolis Visitors Center, St....
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Aldo's Ristorante closes in Baltimore's Little Italy
A longtime restaurant in the heart of Baltimore's Little Italy has closed. Mackenzie Commercial confirmed that Aldo's Ristorante, on South High Street near Fawn Street, was sold today.
franchising.com
TOUS les JOURS Opens Second Virginia Location In Chantilly
October 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COMMERCE, Calif. - TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce the opening of its new Virginia bakery in Chantilly. The new Chantilly location marks the second TOUS les JOURS’ café in the state of Virginia, joining the brand’s first Virginia store in New Annandale. The Chantilly location is owned by franchisee Sung Shin, who also owns a TOUS les JOURS’ bakery in nearby Ellicott City, Maryland.
thecatoctinbanner.com
Local Fall Festivals for All
As autumn arrived with lowering temperatures, beautiful crisp weather beckoned our visits to the numerous festivals held amid this breezy season! Thurmont’s Catoctin Colorfest, Sabillasville’s Mountain Fest, Rocky Ridge’s Ridgefest, Fort Ritchie’s Fall Fest, and Catoctin Furnace’s Fallfest, are only a handful of the invigorating events that filled our festival schedule in October.
Wbaltv.com
'I think it's beautiful inside': Baltimore patrons happy for Lexington Market reopening
Lexington Market is back with its soft opening Monday, bringing people out to experience it. The new market has limited hours and only two food stalls opened Monday and people came to check them out and see what else merchants are selling. The new Lexington Market opened with four stalls...
Baltimore bakery reopens nearly one year after burglary
Last November, the black-owned bakery Baked in Northwest Baltimore was ransacked and destroyed. Saturday, they are reopening their retail store.
Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Odenton
Shipley Do-Nut shop is opening in Odenton, MD. The first shop opened in Houston, TX. This is the first shop to open in the Mid-Atlantic.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
