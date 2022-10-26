Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
nomadlawyer.org
Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
Hampton Aquaplex opens this weekend
After months of waiting, the Hampton Aquaplex officially opens Saturday, October 29. It's the largest competitive aquatic facility in Virginia. The grand opening kicks off at 10 a.m. on Coliseum Drive next to the Hampton Roads Convention Center and Hampton Coliseum. Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones will be there. You'll also be able to get a sneak peek of the outdoor splashdown park, which opens next spring.
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
chartattack.com
How to Find a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach on Great Neck Rd
Before scheduling an appointment with a chiropractor, it’s important to know a little bit about the doctor’s background and training. If you have a preexisting condition, you should be sure to tell the doctor about it. A good physiotherapist will be able to treat you with ease if they have a good understanding of your medical history.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
QSR magazine
Chicken Salad Chick Inks 6-Unit Deal in Virginia Beach
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee looking to build a multi-unit portfolio. This deal will add to the currently open and operating five locations across Virginia, with Chicken Salad Chick locations in Glen Allen, Mechanicsville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, and Hampton.
Fill a Beach Bag, feed a Beach Child
The Beach Bags Food Drive program gives meals and healthy snacks to VBCPS students who might otherwise go hungry during weekends and school vacations.
Virginia Beach ‘Wounded Warrior’ contractor ordered to repay $1 million in kickbacks to government
A company from Virginia Beach that administered a $265 million contract under the 'Wounded Warrior' program was forced to pay a $1 million fine by a federal court this week over kickbacks paid by a sub-contractor.
Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.
A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
allamericanatlas.com
13 Best Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia to Try Today
Norfolk, Virginia, is a small city with a big heart. Spend your days exploring the historic sites, Battleship Wisconsin or touring the harbor on a 19th-century riverboat. But all the sightseeing is going to stir up an appetite. Luckily, Norfolk has enough restaurants to please the most discerning of diners.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
Suffolk Restaurant Week returns Nov. 5-12
According to a press release, participating eateries will be offering three-course, price-fixed menus that participants can take advantage of.
Meet Capt. Alvie 'Cool' Culanding, the first Filipino American captain at Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To understand who Alvie Aquino Culanding is today, you'll have to know his parents, two immigrants from the Philippines who started a family in the United States and settled in Hampton Roads. Culanding's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 60s and his mother...
viatravelers.com
22 Fun & Best Things to Do in Norfolk, Virginia
The coastal city of Norfolk, Virginia, sits a short three miles east of Portsmith and 19 miles west of Virginia Beach. It is protected by the Lafayette River to the north and the south branch of the Elizabeth River. Norfolk is known as a Military town primarily because it is...
getnews.info
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
Virginia Beach, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Virginia Beach. The Landstown High School football team will have a game with First Colonial High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00. The Portsmouth Christian School football team will have a game with Catholic High School on October 28, 2022, 16:00:00.
VBPD search for missing 61-year-old woman
Police say 61-year-old Zaira Valiente was last seen leaving her home in Virginia Beach in a white 2015 Toyota Prius with California tag 7LTF150. Valiente's family says she stated that she was going to Orlando, FL.
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
tmpresale.com
Peppers event in Virginia Beach, VA Mar 15th, 2023 – presale code
New Pepper pre-sale code has just been published! For a limited time you can get your very own tickets before the public 😀. This could very well be the best opportunity ever to see Pepper live in Virginia Beach, VA. Below are the Pepper event specifics and pre-sale codes:. Onsale...
