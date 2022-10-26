Read full article on original website
Mary Kay Presents Research on Topical Treatment for Droopy Eyes
At the 51st annual European Society for Dermatological Research (ESDR) Meeting held in Amsterdam in September, Mary Kay presented new findings from its ongoing research focused on the biology of skin aging, including exploration of the changes over time that impact the upper eyelid. Over time, the upper eyelid contours...
Applications Sought for WFFC 2023 Scholarships
The Women in Flavor and Fragrance Commerce, Inc. (WFFC) is seeking applications for its 2023 scholarships, including its Rita Flynn Memorial Fragrance. The deadline for submission is 4:30pm on December 2. Interested parties who applied for the award last year are encouraged to reapply provided the applicant meets the eligibility requirements.
Beth Livesay Named Senior Manager of Education Content for CND and American Crew
Revlon Professional Brands have appointed former beauty editor and nail industry leader Beth Livesay as senior manager of education content for CND, American’s leading salon gel polish, and American Crew, America’s leading men’s styling brand. “After working closely with CND for the past 10 years, I am...
Capillaries Promote Epidermal Regeneration: Shiseido Research
Shiseido Company says it has discovered that pericyte, which adhere to the outer side of dermal capillaries, may promote epidermal regeneration by moving from the capillary loop to the epidermis and transforming into epidermal stem-like cells. The beauty giant also found that aging causes variance in the direction of capillary loop running toward the epidermis, resulting in the expansion of distance between the capillaries and the epidermis.
