Shiseido Company says it has discovered that pericyte, which adhere to the outer side of dermal capillaries, may promote epidermal regeneration by moving from the capillary loop to the epidermis and transforming into epidermal stem-like cells. The beauty giant also found that aging causes variance in the direction of capillary loop running toward the epidermis, resulting in the expansion of distance between the capillaries and the epidermis.

1 DAY AGO