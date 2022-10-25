CULLMAN, Ala. – Many senior citizens in Cullman County have the opportunity to visit their local full-time senior centers to enjoy companionship, programs and warm meals. Others use the CARTS service for transportation while others drive themselves. Unfortunately, these are not options for hundreds of homebound elderly Cullman County residents. Homebound seniors benefit from warm, nutritious meals delivered by volunteers through a program facilitated by the Cullman County Commission on Aging. Currently, the centers are in desperate need of the community’s help with the delivery service. While these are volunteer opportunities, mileage is reimbursed to the driver. All centers need volunteers, but the greatest need is at the Cullman, Crane Hill and Holly Pond centers. If you are willing to serve Cullman County’s seniors in this capacity, please contact the Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

