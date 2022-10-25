Read full article on original website
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
birminghamtimes.com
Dr. Shelley Stewart, Radio and Business Legend, Honored with Birmingham’s Top Award
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Friday presented Civil Rights leader, veteran radio broadcaster and advertising executive Dr. Shelley Stewart with the “Putting People First” award, one of the city’s top honors. The presentation at Boutwell Auditorium in downtown came during the annual AWAKEN event which celebrates the...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck outside Oxford football stadium
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Friday night outside of Lamar Field in Oxford. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge confirmed the accident happened on Highway 78 in Oxford between Stewart Street and Edmar Street. The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center. Get news alerts in...
Man shot at barbershop on Arkadelphia Road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man showed up at a local hospital after being shot Friday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the victim was shot after 2 p.m. Friday at Broom’s Barbershop on Arkadelphia Road. No details on the circumstances that led up to the shooting were released. The victim’s injuries […]
wfxl.com
Answers to decades-long AL missing person case give hope to solving other cold cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — With the recovery of a 1980's Ford Bronco that held human remains from the Coosa River in Gadsden, Alabama, police are now able to close a missing person case from 39 years ago. With answers that have been elusive for decades, it's a reminder that there's hope for other cold cases.
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
weisradio.com
Gadsden Mayor and City Leaders Inauguration
Gadsden, AL – Gadsden’s new mayor, council, and school board members will be sworn in at a public inauguration event on Monday, November 7, 2022 at The Venue at Coosa Landing. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m. and the public is encouraged to attend. Mayor-elect Craig Ford...
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
Birmingham shooting leaves 2 injured, car crashes into VA building
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured Saturday night. According to BPD, there was a shooting into an occupied vehicle which resulted in both occupants of the vehicle sustaining gunshot wounds. The vehicle crashed into the VA building after the shooting. One of the men has life-threatening […]
Historical preservation underway at Ave Maria Grotto
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Ave Maria Grotto recently received a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts to begin the historical preservation of the works of Brother Joseph Zoettl, beginning with Die Wald Kapelle (Chapel in the Woods). The Grotto is filled with miniatures buildings, shrines and monuments handcrafted by Brother Joseph, a Benedictine monk who was born in Landschutt, Bavaria-Germany in 1878 and came to Cullman in 1892 to “pursue monastic life at Alabama’s only Benedictine Abbey.” Until he was 80 old, Brother Joseph crafted famous parts of the world in miniature on the grounds of what...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
WAFF
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
hooversun.com
Flipping the switch: Miss Hoover 2023 wants to remove stigma of mental illness
When Mary-Coker Green was growing up, some people labeled her as the “happy girl” because she always tended to respond to a lot of things in life with joy. She didn’t like feeling sad, so she tended to suppress those kinds of emotions, she said. When a...
Can you be of service to our seniors?
CULLMAN, Ala. – Many senior citizens in Cullman County have the opportunity to visit their local full-time senior centers to enjoy companionship, programs and warm meals. Others use the CARTS service for transportation while others drive themselves. Unfortunately, these are not options for hundreds of homebound elderly Cullman County residents. Homebound seniors benefit from warm, nutritious meals delivered by volunteers through a program facilitated by the Cullman County Commission on Aging. Currently, the centers are in desperate need of the community’s help with the delivery service. While these are volunteer opportunities, mileage is reimbursed to the driver. All centers need volunteers, but the greatest need is at the Cullman, Crane Hill and Holly Pond centers. If you are willing to serve Cullman County’s seniors in this capacity, please contact the Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Skeletal remains found in vehicle belonging to Alabama man missing since 1983
Skeletal remains were found inside 1980 brown Ford Bronco that belonged to a Rainbow City man missing since 1983, Gadsden police announced today. Alan Douglas Livingston was 25 when he vanished in April of that year. An Ohio native, Livingston worked at the Goodyear plant in Gadsden, according to a...
