We honor military Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Not all Veteran pioneers made the history book. It is important to hear the stories of these incredible individuals.

Catered breakfast will be served to the first 60 Veterans from 9 - 10 a.m.

The program will be held 10 - 11 a.m. with a social to follow.

Date: Friday, November 11

Time: 9 - 12 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: Free