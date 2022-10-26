ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Halloween Weekend Forecast: Cool, cloudy, rain possible around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and cloudy weekend ahead!. This weekend we’re setting the table for our next big storm to arrive on Monday. We’ll keep clouds in the picture until then, skies remain mostly cloudy. A shower is possible today but most of us stay dry. Clouds keep us cool with highs in the middle 60s.
Tailgate Tips: The perfect cocktail

CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Oct. 30, we featured LG’s Insta-View Refrigerator Door...
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
QC Hometown: Tales of haunted buildings in Albemarle

Unexplained? Yes. Eerie? Absolutely. Haunted? Mysterious tales from some residents in Albemarle. QC Hometown: Tales of haunted buildings in Albemarle. Unexplained? Yes. Eerie? Absolutely. Haunted? Mysterious tales from some residents in Albemarle. Pfeiffer University loses masters accreditation. Queen City News confirmed the information after receiving a tip from the parent...
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson is accused of abducting a person by knifepoint in Columbia, Missouri on...
Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff

Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, deputies say. Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff. Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from...
Albemarle obstacle course takes visitors to new heights

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of people love a good obstacle course. But it may be difficult to find one that applies to specific skill sets. Carolina Treetop Challenge in Albemarle caters to all participants to help build up their confidence no matter what their skill level is.
Albemarle Mayor touts cost of living

Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas. Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas.
