Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Halloween Weekend Forecast: Cool, cloudy, rain possible around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and cloudy weekend ahead!. This weekend we’re setting the table for our next big storm to arrive on Monday. We’ll keep clouds in the picture until then, skies remain mostly cloudy. A shower is possible today but most of us stay dry. Clouds keep us cool with highs in the middle 60s.
qcnews.com
Tailgate Tips: The perfect cocktail
CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Oct. 30, we featured LG’s Insta-View Refrigerator Door...
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
qcnews.com
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. Mooresville high school senior on the fast track …. A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career,...
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Suspect robs E. Woodlawn Road Bojangles at gunpoint
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News need your help to ‘Find A Fugitive.’ Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says the suspect robbed the Bojangles on E. Woodlawn Road October 11 at gunpoint. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Surveillance cameras snapped some...
qcnews.com
QC Hometown: Tales of haunted buildings in Albemarle
Unexplained? Yes. Eerie? Absolutely. Haunted? Mysterious tales from some residents in Albemarle. QC Hometown: Tales of haunted buildings in Albemarle. Unexplained? Yes. Eerie? Absolutely. Haunted? Mysterious tales from some residents in Albemarle. Pfeiffer University loses masters accreditation. Queen City News confirmed the information after receiving a tip from the parent...
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
qcnews.com
Mooresville man arrested in 1984 Missouri cold case rape, attempted murder
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday in connection to a rape and attempted murder that happened 38 years ago in Missouri, according to the Mooresville Police Department. 59-year-old James Frederick Wilson is accused of abducting a person by knifepoint in Columbia, Missouri on...
qcnews.com
Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff
Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, deputies say. Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff. Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from...
qcnews.com
One person seriously injured in fire at Dealer Imports in Cornelius, authorities say
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a fire Thursday morning at a local lumber company, according to Cornelius Police. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. Authorities said...
qcnews.com
Albemarle obstacle course takes visitors to new heights
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of people love a good obstacle course. But it may be difficult to find one that applies to specific skill sets. Carolina Treetop Challenge in Albemarle caters to all participants to help build up their confidence no matter what their skill level is.
qcnews.com
Albemarle Mayor touts cost of living
Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas. Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas.
Comments / 0