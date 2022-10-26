ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022

By Vance Cariaga
 6 days ago
kate_sept2004 / iStock.com

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments will be issued the Friday before, according to the Social Security Administration.

Social Security Schedule: When November 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent

Find: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

No SSI payment was issued in October 2022, and two were issued in September. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.

SSI benefits are provided to Social Security recipients whose normal Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses. The program is overseen by the Social Security Administration and provides monthly payments to adults and children with a disability or blindness who have income and resources below specific financial limits. SSI payments are also made to people 65 and older without disabilities who meet the financial qualifications.

Retire Comfortably

Some states and U.S. territories supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments. The exact amount you receive varies based on your income, living arrangements and other factors. The maximum SSI amount changes based on an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — tied to inflation — that applies to Social Security benefits.

Explore: Could 2023 Social Security COLA Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?

Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate November 2022 SNAP Payments?

SSI beneficiaries can look forward to a much higher monthly payment in 2023 thanks an 8.7% COLA recently announced by the SSA — the biggest hike in more than 40 years. The monthly maximum federal SSI amounts for 2023 are $914 for an eligible individual, $1,371 for an eligible individual with an eligible spouse, and $458 for an essential person.

An SSI essential person is someone who lives with an SSI beneficiary and provides essential care, according to Benefits.com. This could be a child taking care of a parent or a live-in caretaker. There are strict requirements around the definition of an essential person, so make sure you meet those requirements before applying for SSI benefits.

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

Comments / 49

Samantha French
6d ago

I get ssi and I havent gotten any extra payment in any of the months they had spoken about period

Reply(4)
24
Theresa Haight
5d ago

This is a no brainier. It pretty much explained how it works. But they make it sound like your getting an extra SSI check and your not. Iv been on SSI for years. I know how it works. And I'm really surprised to read some of these comments where people seem clueless.

Reply(1)
8
Vicki Gies
5d ago

I have applied twice for food stamps, but haven't gotten any response back! I really need them!! I get my retirement check on Nov. 3rd....we have very little food and no money! I hope someone out there hears me! WE NEED HELP!!

Reply(3)
5
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

