ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

KITTIE Perform Free Show In Las Vegas Following When We Were Young Festival Cancellation; Photos And Fan-Filmed Video Available

bravewords.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sancerresatsunset.com

“The Rat Pack is Back!” in Las Vegas

With things getting back to normal this year, the personal-finance site WalletHub checked out America’s 100 biggest cities for their “recreation-friendliness”. And the winner is: Las Vegas, Nevada. “Las Vegas has the most playgrounds per square root of the population,” the site notes. Um, okay. Personally,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where To Find The Absolute Best Chocolate In Las Vegas

Spoiler alert! You’re going to want some chocolate after looking over this list. And it’s a good day to justify no limits, because it’s National Chocolate Day! Can I get a cocoa-dipped “heck yeah!!”?. And since we’re celebrating one of the most delicious food groups...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Hotel Near Las Vegas Strip Charges Astronomical Room Rate

A mere mention from a popular influencer can sometimes send an out-of-the-way restaurant or bed-and-breakfast more business than it can handle. At other times, the hotel itself creates a room or package specifically for viral content. A 10-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip, the Palms Casino Resort positions itself...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Who takes the Las Vegas stage for a two-date concert

It’s been nearly 50 years since The Who played the final gig of its last tour as a full-time band. There would be reunions and celebrations that would bring singer Roger Daltrey and guitarist Pete Townshend together in the subsequent years, but The Who Hits Back! Tour, which concludes in Las Vegas with two weekend dates, is something fans have never experienced before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
azbigmedia.com

Desert Diamond Casino welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment welcomes Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne to the Diamond Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 for Ladies Night 2023. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased through Etix and at Desert Diamond Casino’s Box Office starting at 10am on Nov. 4. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, or with recent exposure to a person with COVID-19, is asked to stay home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Las Vegas’ ​​Black & Blue Diner looks to update an everyday favorite

With big portions and fair pricing, diners are pretty much essential to American cities. And Las Vegans love to have options. Veteran local chef Vic “Vegas” Moea recently teamed with Rose Tummarello to open the Black & Blue Diner, taking over an old Arby’s building on Decatur south of the 95 and transforming it into a sleek, New York-style eatery complete with a fridge of Yoo-hoo across from the bar top.
Fox5 KVVU

24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Craving some bacon? There’s now an eatery in the Las Vegas Valley that’s serving up all things bacon 24/7. Dubbed “Las Vegas’ first 24/7 bacon-inspired restaurant concept,” Bacon Nation has opened its doors at The D in downtown. Bacon Nation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Autoweek.com

Video: How Tony Stewart Fared in First NHRA Dragster Pass at Las Vegas

To no one’s real surprise, three-time NASCAR Cup champion Tony Stewart proved Friday that he has a knack for drag racing. In his first-ever competitive NHRA pass, the multi-time, multi-series motorsports champion blasted to the provisional No. 2 qualifying position in the 16-car Top Alcohol Dragster order at the Nevada Nationals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

The Top 17 THINGS TO DO in LAS VEGAS in 2023

They call it “Vegas” “Sin City” and the “gambling mecca” of the not-so-wild west. Vegas is the epicenter for all things party-related, not to mention the ostentatious and unique. You’ll have an endless supply of top things to do in Las Vegas no matter how long you’re staying. Vegas is also the closest international airport to nearby top attractions in nature such as the Hoover Dam, Grand Canyon, and Death Valley. Here are the best things to see and do while in Las Vegas, Nevada!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

PHOTOS: Palms Las Vegas unveils $150K/per night ‘Epic Experience Package’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Palms in Las Vegas has unveiled a new “Epic Experience Package” that will offer guests three massive hotel suites and a 10-person dinner. According to a news release, for $150,000 per night, those booking the “Epic Experience Package” will have access to three of Las Vegas’ most noteworthy hotel suites: the Damien Hirst two-story Empathy Suite Sky Villa, the 10,000-square-foot Hardwood Suite and the Kingpin Suite, which the property notes is named after the infamous movie and features a two-lane bowling alley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
passporttoeden.com

8 Best Hotels On The Strip In Las Vegas

Day or night, The Strip is the place to be in Vegas. It’s a theme park-like block, extended two-ways, filled with celebrity-run restaurants, campy attractions, and delightfully over-the-top resorts. Almost all the hotels on The Strip play on an ambitious (and slightly tongue-in-cheek) city-specific theme: New York City, Luxor, Paris. Many also lean on Italy (why not?) for style and inspiration: Bellagio, Venetian, Caesar’s Palace.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cwlasvegas.com

Chumlee previews new series 'Pawn Stars Do America'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the first time, The History Channel's "Pawn Stars" are hitting the road to visit some of America's most exciting places. It's part of a new series called "Pawn Stars Do America." One of the stars of the show, Austin "Chumlee" Russell, joined us to...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy