News 12

Police: 73-year-old man hit, killed by car in Farmingdale

A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in Farmingdale. Police say a 73-year-old man was crossing Hempstead Turnpike and West Gate Sunday around 8:15 p.m. when a pick-up truck hit him. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver...
