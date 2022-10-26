Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Police: 2 minors injured in Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield
Neighbors on Mountain Avenue tell News 12 New Jersey they heard a loud thud and then a car screech off.
Suffolk police: Impaired driver caused North Amityville multi-car crash
Police say 26-year-old Tristan McLaughlin was driving on Route 110 around 8:30 p.m. when he rear-ended Juan Espinal Torres's car as he was waiting to make a left turn.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Police: Man stole a phone from a parked car in Port Chester
Officials say the man grabbed the device out of a car Friday morning on Lower King Street.
Walden police: 6 kids, 1 adult injured in school bus crash
They say the crash happened around 1:35 p.m. on Orange Avenue. They added the driver who was rear-ended refused medical attention.
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Newtown, State Police Say
A woman allegedly driving the wrong way on I-84 causing a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Northern Fairfield County has been charged with DUI. Crystal Smith, age 41, of Danbury, was arrested around 2:15 a.m., Monday, Oct. 31 in Newtown. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a...
Stratford man arraigned for allegedly crashing into state trooper on I-95
It happened on I-95 southbound near Exit 33 in Stratford shortly after 1 a.m.
NYPD: Police fired shots in East New York; one person injured
The area around New Lots and Sneider avenues were closed as a result of the incident, and police say no suspects from the incident are at large at this time.
26-Year-Old Killed, Man Charged With DWI Both ID'd After Car Crashes Into Tree In Hempstead
Police released the identities of a man accused of driving drunk on Long Island and crashing into a tree and the 26-year-old passenger who died in the crash. The incident happened in Hempstead at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, the Nassau County Police Department said. Police said 50-year-old...
Man arrested in deadly drunk driving crash on Long Island
Investigators say Donnell Hill, 50, lost control of his Dodge Charger while speeding down Jerusalem Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday night.
News 12
Police: 73-year-old man hit, killed by car in Farmingdale
A pedestrian has been hit and killed by a car in Farmingdale. Police say a 73-year-old man was crossing Hempstead Turnpike and West Gate Sunday around 8:15 p.m. when a pick-up truck hit him. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries. The driver...
Police ID man killed in Sheepshead Bay double shooting
A 25-year-old man and woman were shot in Brooklyn Monday night, according to police.
Police: Bronx man killed in double stabbing, suspect in custody
The NYPD says a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside of his Mott Haven apartment Halloween night.
Police: Robbery suspect opens fire on gas station employee in Riverhead
According to police, someone walked into the Mobil on Old Country Road wearing a black ski mask and demanded money with a gun.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Police: Man stabbed outside Woodbury strip mall following altercation with 3 suspects
A man was stabbed during an altercation with three other people outside a strip mall in Woodbury, police say.
1 man seriously hurt after fire rips through home in Patchogue
Fire officials say the blaze broke out in the basement of a home on Evans Street just before 8:30 a.m.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Arrangements set for 31-year-old Rockland County detective who died over weekend
The wake for Xavier Fernandez will be held Nov. 6 from 2 - 4 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 7 - 9 p.m. at T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home in Garnerville.
Comments / 0