ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versailles, IN

Comments / 0

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders

Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Duke dedicates additional $200K to struggling Indiana customers

— Duke Energy is dedicating an additional $200,000 in financial assistance to its Indiana customers who may be struggling to pay their energy bills. Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually. Year-to-date, Duke Energy has aided nearly 1,700 Indiana households with more than $378,000 in...
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Illinois DNR gives mountain lion new Indiana home

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WOWK 13 News

825 abandoned Ohio buildings to be torn down

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that an old abandoned building in Wellston, Ohio will be torn down. The former location of Big Jay’s bar on the 1200 block of South Pennsylvania Ave. will be demolished and sold for future commercial development. The Jackson County Land Reutilization Corporation says they obtained the […]
WELLSTON, OH
WRBI Radio

Most of SE Indiana officially in a drought

Southeastern IN — Most of Southeastern Indiana is officially in a drought. That’s the word from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which released a map Thursday showing all of Ripley, Franklin, and Dearborn counties and most of Decatur County in a moderate drought. Northwestern Decatur County is considered abnormally...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue

Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a...
VERSAILLES, IN
WRBI Radio

ICYMI: RCCF announces Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship finalists

Ripley County, IN — The prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship drew sixty applicants from Ripley County seniors in the class of 2023. The Ripley County Community Foundation review committee narrowed the field to five finalists, representing three area high schools. “We are very pleased with the candidates we met...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

[Poll Results] The Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Is…

Before I reveal the results of the poll I want to, once again, give a shout-out to ALL of the amazingly talented students in these marching bands. They started working on their 2022 programs way back in the brutal heat of July and kept working to perfect that show all the way through October. For some bands, the season has come to an end - for others, the dream of a state championship is still alive. To the bands that are playing at the ISSMA Semi-State competition this weekend, MY105.3 wishes you all the luck in the world - and to all of the bands, we want to congratulate you on a great season. Here are the bands competing in semi-state on Saturday...
INDIANA STATE
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLWT 5

Driver charged for deadly wrong way crash on I-75 in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A driver has been arrested after a deadly wrong way crash on I-75 last weekend. The fatal crash occurred Oct. 23 and left a community mourning 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus. Arlinghaus was a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy and an important part of the community at St. Walburg Monastery.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WRBI Radio

Michael W. Stevens, 59, Dillsboro

Michael Wade Stevens, 59, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at his home. Michael was born on Friday, October 18, 1963 in Lawrenceburg; son of Delmar and Hilda (Sims) Stevens. Michael worked as a mechanical engineer for Kellogg’s of Cincinnati, OH and Florence, KY. He was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Bengals and IU Basketball but was not particularly fond of the Pittsburg Steelers nor UK Basketball. He also enjoyed fishing and attending the Madison Regatta.
DILLSBORO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy