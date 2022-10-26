Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Calling all Emmerdale fans - win a location tour and overnight stay
Beloved soap, Emmerdale, celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this month and we've got the ultimate prize to help one lucky fan celebrate. In honour of the soap’s fifth decade on our screens, we are giving readers the chance to win a classic Emmerdale location tour and an overnight stay nearby with dinner for two provided by Red Letter Days.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best places to live in Buckinghamshire from tiny hamlets to commuter towns
The best places to live in Buckinghamshire have once again been named in an annual list published by a national lifestyle blog. Muddy Stilettos has rounded up the top 10 areas in the county to call home - with a few changes compared to 2022. Last year's list saw places...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Every High Wycombe Monopoly card unveiled as landmarks earn spot as game property spaces
From cultural landmarks to schools and historic monuments, all of High Wycombe is celebrated in the town's very own official edition of Monopoly. A total of 30 organisations and locations have been chosen to represent the area on the game board. Ranging from the very first property space, which players...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asda is selling a mince pie big enough for six people
Asda has launched the king of mince pies – The Extra Special Giant Mince Pie - costing £4.50 and enough for six people, making it perfect for festive get-togethers this Christmas. The mega pie sees an all-butter shortcrust pastry filled with mincemeat infused with brandy and port. Part...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Heinz tomato soup trounced in taste test by supermarkets own brand, say Which?
With clocks due to go back this weekend guaranteeing an extra hour in bed, the trade-off is darker evenings and the prospect of cooler temperatures on the horizon as we move through the final months of year. People will be preparing for autumn by switching up their diet, swapping summery salads for hearty soups which is food popular in the colder months.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Couple's rum cake wins over Aldi boss in Channel 4's Aldi’s Next Big Thing and they now bake 30,000 cakes a week
A couple won a life-changing contract to stock more than 970 stores nationwide on last night’s Channel 4 show Aldi’s Next Big Thing. Colin Harrison and Paulette Griffiths' rum cake was described as ‘the best product I’ve eaten in the history of products I’ve eaten’ by Aldi's managing director of buying, Julie Ashfield.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Whiskey cocktails to add seasonal sparkle to gatherings with family and friends
Samuel Gelston’s Irish Whiskey has teamed up with mixologist Emily Doherty to show drinkers how to add seasonal sparkle to their gatherings with family and friends. Mixologist Emily looked to the past to re-create a classic cocktail for today’s whiskey enthusiasts. She said: “Established in Belfast in the 1830s, Samuel Gelston’s has a really unique history which is rooted in an Irish adventurer, Harry Neill, who made his fortune in the nineteenth century Australian Gold Rush before coming back to Ireland to take over the Gelston’s Whiskey business.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Iceland launch Galaxy chocolate wreath, giant Mars bar and Twix caramel tart for Christmas this year
Christmas is a time for indulgence and can be heaven for sweet-toothed fans. Iceland's latest collaboration with Mars Wrigley aims to delight fans with its exclusive range of show-stopping desserts. Chocolately treats are twists on festive classics from the confectioner’s brands, such as a Galaxy Caramel Wreath (£9.00, 930g). For...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Millionaire parks on double-yellow lines instead of finding parking
A boasting millionaire claims he uses double yellow lined-roads like 'VIP parking spots' - racking up more than 100 fines in the past year. Luke Desmaris says he's earning more than £100,000 per month through stock market trading so he'd prefer to 'save time' than find a regular spot.
Comments / 0