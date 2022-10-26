Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Meet the Mendham Township Committee CandidatesMorristown MinuteMendham, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Related
Football: Willingboro takes decisive win over New Providence in CJ2 quarterfinals
Fourth-seeded Willingboro rolled to a 52-7 win over fifth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Willingboro. Willingboro (4-5) will face top-seeded Point Pleasant Boro in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4. Lamar Best contributed to the Chimeras’ win by lobbing...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto makes New Jersey 13-year-old's birthday unforgettable
"I said to him, I was like, 'J.T., how many we got left?' He was like, 'We got four more topper,'" Kirwan said describing the moment he met the Phillies catcher.
billypenn.com
In the postseason magic, Phillies ball girls are having the time of their life
For most diehard fans, the idea of being on the field during a Phillies game and watching the players up close is a fantasy. For Phillies ball girls, it’s a reality. Add to that experience an electric playoff run to the World Series, and it’s a dream come true.
philliesnation.com
Win A World Series Shirt – Enter Now!
Our friends at Shibe Vintage Sports are offering two lucky fans a free chance to win this officially licensed Phillies World Series t-shirt!. Simply complete the form below for your chance to win. We’ll select two winners at random on Sunday, October 30 at 6pm. Go Phils!
Family hopes to recreate viral video from 2008 Phillies parade
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the Fightins back in the World Series, we wanted to bring back a viral moment from 2008. Will Gregg went viral during the Phillies parade on Broad Street 14 years ago. He's all grown up now and joined CBS3 with his family on Friday morning. Will says if there's another parade on Broad Street he plans on going back to the same location to recreate the scene. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
NBC Philadelphia
‘Oh My God': Woman Runs Into Bryce Harper at NJ Trader Joe's (Has Selfie to Prove It)
You likely never expect to run into a Philadelphia sports hero during a trip to Trader Joe's, but that's exactly what happened for a South Jersey woman and she has the selfie to prove it after working up the courage to say hello to Bryce Harper. Marissa Boutilier stopped by...
insideradio.com
Joe DeCamara And Jon Ritchie To Replace Angelo Cataldi In Mornings At Philly’s WIP-FM.
The succession plan has been announced to replace the retiring Angelo Cataldi, the longtime morning host at Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1). The current midday team of Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will shift to mornings in early 2023. Cataldi announced his retirement in October 2021 and planned to exit...
Center City pole climber arrested during Phillies celebrations has message for other fans
You may have heard of Sean Hagan. Back in 2010, he was the "red man" who ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park. He hasn't been to the ballpark since.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Phillymag.com
Smith Poultry Owner Kyle Smith on Continuing the Legacy of Whole-Hog Cooking
And sharing what he's learned about Southern barbecue with the Philly area. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Behind the Line is Foobooz’s interview series with the people who make up Philly’s dynamic food and beverage scene. For the complete archives, go here.
Trenton Firefighters Extinguish Junk Yard Fire
October 28, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)– A fire involving a pile of junked cars sent a towering column of smoke…
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
phillyvoice.com
Miller Lite to give out free beer at 19 bars to ring in Phillies-Astros World Series
Phillies fans are counting down to the start of the World Series on Friday night, when Game 1 against the Houston Astros will be played at Minute Maid Park. Those who are deciding where to go to watch the game may be enticed by the offer of free beer at 19 bars in the Philadelphia area, that have partnered with Miller Lite.
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware County Community College to build $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill
The Pennsylvania Department of Education has approved funding to support Delaware County Community College in the construction of a $66.5 million campus in Drexel Hill, officials announced recently. The new Southeast Campus will be built on a 7.5-acre portion of the site of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School, near...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
roi-nj.com
Glassboro-Camden Line moves forward
Infrastructure consulting firm South Jersey Transit Partners has been selected by the Glassboro-Camden Line project team to provide preliminary engineering and design, project management and professional services for the pre-construction phase of the light rail line. The PED phase is a critical part of the 18-mile project, as it will...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
Comments / 0