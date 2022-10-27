ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Update: Hall deputy fatally shoots man after gunfire exchange

By Nick Watson
The Times
The Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dALKE_0in4pnsv00

Update: A Gainesville man was fatally shot Tuesday, Oct. 25, by a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy after shooting the officer, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Javier Manuel Soto, 25, pulled a gun and shot multiple times at the deputy, hitting him in his duty belt.

The GBI said the deputy returned fire, killing Soto. The deputy was not injured.

A 911 caller reported a car around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Hall County.

A deputy found a man and woman standing outside of the car, according to the GBI.

The woman ran into the woods and was found later by other officers. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Times has requested further information on the investigation and the deputy.

This is the fourth shooting this year involving a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy and the second that has been fatal.

Previous story: A Hall County Sheriff's Office deputy shot and killed a man who fired at him Tuesday off Highway 52 in northeast Hall County.

About 9:45 p.m., the deputy found a man and woman standing outside a vehicle in the middle of F. Gilmer Road, the Hall County Sheriff's Office reported.

As the deputy investigated, the man pulled a gun and fired at shot at him, according to a release.

The deputy returned fire, striking the man and killing him.

The woman ran from the scene into the woods, the release said.

She was caught later by other deputies and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP: Teen bicyclist from Clayton seriously hurt when struck by truck

A Rabun County teen was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Friday with serious injuries after his bicycle was struck by a truck near Clayton Church of God. The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was leaving the church driveway on Stekoa Falls Road in Clayton at John English Road just after 5 p.m. when he failed to yield and his 2022 Dynacraft was struck in the left side by a Chevrolet pickup truck, throwing him into the road.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Authorities release name of man killed in Hall County officer-involved shooting

A Gainesville man was killed by a Hall County Sheriff's deputy Tuesday night after the man reportedly fired shots at the deputy. Just before 9:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 caller reported a vehicle was stopped in the middle of F. Gilmer Road in Gillsville, just off Highway 52 in northeastern Hall County, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A Hall County deputy went to investigate and found a man and woman standing outside of the vehicle.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Vacant Buford home destroyed in fire

A vacant home in Buford was destroyed in a fire Friday morning, but no one was injured. According to a social media post from Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services, crews responded early Friday morning to the fire in the 600 block of Bona Road. Arriving crews found a vacant,...
BUFORD, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck

A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine in a Georgia parking lot

ATLANTA — A man has died after a freak accident with a ticket machine just before midnight Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia. According to WSB-TV, the Atlanta Police Department were called out to a parking garage off Peachtree Street by Colony square for a car accident. When they arrived, officers found a man in a pickup truck at the ticket machine. The man died at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

One driver injured after Gainesville school bus accident

A driver was injured after his vehicle was struck by a City of Gainesville school bus Wednesday afternoon on Thompson Bridge Road. The bus driver and five children on board the bus were not injured but the Subaru Outback driver, James Sargent, 71, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
GAINESVILLE, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
9K+
Followers
181
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy