Ofelia Camacho, 85, of Hollister California passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, in Hollister. Ofelia (Puente) Camacho was born on April 7, 1937, in Veracruz Mexico to Martin and Barbarita Puente. As a young child, her family migrated to Weslaco, Texas where in 1958 she married her late husband, Rogelio Camacho. Ofelia and her husband moved to California in the mid-1960s where they raised 6 children together. Ofelia was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish where she served as a eucharistic minister and participated in church-related activities for several years.

