Ofelia Camacho
Ofelia Camacho, 85, of Hollister California passed away peacefully on October 14, 2022, in Hollister. Ofelia (Puente) Camacho was born on April 7, 1937, in Veracruz Mexico to Martin and Barbarita Puente. As a young child, her family migrated to Weslaco, Texas where in 1958 she married her late husband, Rogelio Camacho. Ofelia and her husband moved to California in the mid-1960s where they raised 6 children together. Ofelia was an active member of Sacred Heart Parish where she served as a eucharistic minister and participated in church-related activities for several years.
Halloween House of thrills
Grayce Southwood, Kayla Liversage, Grace Liversage, Matthew Liversage,Noah Bailes, Jennifer Bailes, and William Bailes. Photo by Juliana Luna. The backyard of 1400 Kathleen Court in Hollister has been transformed into a haunted house. William and Jennifer Bailes, who live at the haunted house say they will welcome “mortals” to visit Oct 29, 30 and on Halloween night. The Bailes say the holiday scare is free of charge, but donations which help with decoration and equipment costs are also greatly appreciated.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure Q is a Trojan horse
This community opinion was contributed by Devon Pack, San Benito County Planning Commissioner.
Central Coast Coalition secures $5 million planning grant
Information provided by Monterey Bay Economic Partnership. The Monterey Bay Economic Partnership (MBEP) announced Uplift Central Coast Coalition secured a $5-million planning grant for the six-county region, including San Benito County through the California’s Community Economic Resilience Fund (CERF). The six-county Uplift Central Coast Coalition is led by REACH,...
COMMUNITY OPINION: Mary Zanger urges Yes on Q
This community opinion was contributed by Mary Zanger.
COMMUNITY OPINION: Measure R only aims to stop Strada Verde
This community opinion was contributed by Wesley Sage walker.
With a 4-1 decision, San Benito County Supervisors urge ‘no’ on Measure Q
The San Benito County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Oct. 25 to oppose Measure Q, which will be on the Nov. 8 election ballot. Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki, who has maintained that he is neutral on the measure, was the sole no vote. Measure Q is a San Benito County...
A+ Tutoring brings magic and science with Potions Night
Students at A+ Tutoring in San Juan Bautista will try their hands at creating magic by using exotic ingredients like mandrake fruit, Kraken venom, and powdered unicorn horn to create Divination Crystal Balls, Wizard Soup and Elixirs of Color during the fourth annual Potions Night on Oct 27-28. What they...
