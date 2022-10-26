ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, TX

Retired teachers plan barbecue dinner

The Montague County Retired School Personnel will host its annual BBQ brisket dinner with all the trimmings from 5 – 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria. The meal includes brisket, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, tea and peach cobbler. Due to the rising cost of...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Shred-a-Thon slated Nov. 5

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-A-Thon is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Wellington State Bank parking lot. Persons may bring their items and they will be shredded at no cost. Any donations will go to the Backpack Buddies.
BOWIE, TX
Fall Book Sale opens Nov. 3

The fall Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library begins on Nov. 3 in the meeting room of the Bowie Public Library. This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adults and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos, audio books and other items.
BOWIE, TX
Chamber sets theme, date for 2023 banquet

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its annual banquet and asks everyone to “save the date,” for Jan. 23, 2023. The board of directors has selected a theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” which opens up many unique ideas for table decorating. Further specifics about time and location will be announced later. Those who wish to decorate a table to compete for the Best Decorated Table are encouraged to start planning.
BOWIE, TX
The Best Neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to Trick or Treat In

Grab a pillowcase or a very sturdy pumpkin bucket for these neighborhoods. You're going to need it. Monday is my favorite holiday of the entire year, Halloween of course. Gives me an excuse to dress up as a ninja turtle if I want, watch horror movies, and get a free candy. If you hate Halloween, your negativity is not wanted here. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been working hard on Halloween posts related to Wichita Falls.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
What Does a Professional Skater Think of Our Wichita Falls Skate Park?

Stumbled onto this guy with a YouTube page dedicated to skateboarding and he happened to be traveling through Wichita Falls. What does he think of our local skate park?. I want to stress I am using the term 'professional' skateboarder VERY loosely in that headline, but YouTube user PhaseSkater is clearly more than an average skateboarder. Looks like he travels the country, checking out skate parks, reviewing equipment, and showing basics on simple skateboard tricks. Sounds like a sweet life to me.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Anybody See These Scammers in Wichita Falls This Week?

Oh no, the fake musicians have made their way to Wichita Falls?. Some people will say respect the game, but I have been dealing with panhandlers all my life. Growing up in Baltimore, I would see folks begging for money all the time. Here's a fun thing I would do in the winter. Go buy them a meal at McDonald's and be sure I got a receipt. I would tell them to go inside and warm up for a bit. They could at least get out of the cold for an hour and since they had a receipt, they were a paying customer.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Bowie to get new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

Preparation has begun on the site of what will be a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location in Bowie at 1601 State Highway 59N, just across the street from the present store in Bowie Plaza. City of Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the company has submitted building plans that are in review but show a 10,531 square foot store. (News photo by Barbara Green)
BOWIE, TX
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
This SWOK Burger Joint Has Been Around Since 1938

Sitting around the table with some friends recently, someone uttered the most typical and uninformed sentence someone could say in this state... "There's nothing to do in Oklahoma." Honestly, we've been over this a thousand times... If you're bored living in Oklahoma, you are just a boring person. As much...
OKLAHOMA STATE
John Neal Roper

BOWIE – John Neal Roper, 88, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
BOWIE, TX
Harold “Wade” DeMoss

BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
BOWIE, TX
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News

During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Police offer trips to avoid problems during the holiday season

Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching. Big events such as trick-or-treat night and hectic times of family gatherings and shopping trips can leave us distracted, and we can become wrapped up in the moment and forget that some people are watching and waiting for us to drop our guard.
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burkburnett High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
SPRINGTOWN, TX
Melanie Donart Hadderton served 34 years as band director

Melanie (Donart) Hadderton retired in 2020 after 34 years of band directing. She began her career in 1986 at Wichita Falls High School and finished her decorated career at Holliday ISD. Hadderton earned her bachelor’s degree from MSU Texas in 1984. While at WFHS, her bands consistently made top...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

