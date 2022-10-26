Read full article on original website
Retired teachers plan barbecue dinner
The Montague County Retired School Personnel will host its annual BBQ brisket dinner with all the trimmings from 5 – 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, in the Bowie Junior High Cafeteria. The meal includes brisket, beans, coleslaw, potato salad, tea and peach cobbler. Due to the rising cost of...
Shred-a-Thon slated Nov. 5
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-A-Thon is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Wellington State Bank parking lot. Persons may bring their items and they will be shredded at no cost. Any donations will go to the Backpack Buddies.
Fall Book Sale opens Nov. 3
The fall Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the Library begins on Nov. 3 in the meeting room of the Bowie Public Library. This popular event will have hardback and paperback books for adults and children. There is always a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books, plus videos, audio books and other items.
Chamber sets theme, date for 2023 banquet
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its annual banquet and asks everyone to “save the date,” for Jan. 23, 2023. The board of directors has selected a theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” which opens up many unique ideas for table decorating. Further specifics about time and location will be announced later. Those who wish to decorate a table to compete for the Best Decorated Table are encouraged to start planning.
Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4. On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex. For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m....
ER opening date could come before the end of the year according to Faith Community
It’s been a little more than a year since the management of Faith Community Health System announced it would be providing emergency medical services to Bowie at the former hospital location. Today, 14 months later, Frank L. Beaman, chief executive officer for Faith Community, exclaims, “There is no one...
Bowie to get new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
Preparation has begun on the site of what will be a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location in Bowie at 1601 State Highway 59N, just across the street from the present store in Bowie Plaza. City of Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the company has submitted building plans that are in review but show a 10,531 square foot store. (News photo by Barbara Green)
John Neal Roper
BOWIE – John Neal Roper, 88, passed away on Oct. 26, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, at the Old Country Church in Bowie, with Pastor Chuck Jestis officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Rain, cold and possible severe weather headed to Texoma
Weather change is expected to come to Texoma Thursday, October 27, 2022 bringing with it cold, rainy, and severe weather.
Harold “Wade” DeMoss
BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
Police offer trips to avoid problems during the holiday season
Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching. Big events such as trick-or-treat night and hectic times of family gatherings and shopping trips can leave us distracted, and we can become wrapped up in the moment and forget that some people are watching and waiting for us to drop our guard.
