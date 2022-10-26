Read full article on original website
bowienewsonline.com
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
During 2022, The Bowie News is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Throughout this year we will offer glimpses back into old editions of The Bowie News to see the top news or community items from the past 100 years of our newspaper. This month I look back at the Centennial edition...
bowienewsonline.com
Several teams and individuals qualify for state
Running on Monday and Tuesday at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie, there might be more state qualifiers from the area than ever before from the 2A and 1A schools. The Nocona girls and Saint Jo boy’s teams made school history by qualifying for the state meet. Individually, Freddie Duran from Nocona, Grace Martin from Bellevue, Isaac Renteria from Gold-Burg and Tyler Winkler from Prairie Valley qualified for state as well.
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Springtown, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Burkburnett High School football team will have a game with Springtown High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie loses on senior night to Iowa Park
The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a disappointing senior night on Tuesday in their final district match of the season against Iowa Park. The Lady Hawks pulled out the win in a five-set match that went down to the wire. The Lady Rabbits came into the match with second place in...
Gainesville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gainesville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Van Alstyne High School football team will have a game with Gainesville High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
bowienewsonline.com
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up the regular season with a win at Chico. The straight set win for the Lady Indians 3-0 allowed Nocona to not only win the district title, but do it undefeated. The Lady Indians won with scores being 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16. Skyler Smith led...
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
WFAA
Here are the neighborhoods with the highest 20-year home price appreciation in North Texas
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — When thinking about home price appreciation, much of the conversation has centered around the whirlwind the Dallas-Fort Worth market has experienced since the onset of the pandemic. But what about 20-year appreciation?. Today’s edition of Hottest Neighborhoods explores the ZIP codes with the highest median...
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie to get new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree
Preparation has begun on the site of what will be a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree location in Bowie at 1601 State Highway 59N, just across the street from the present store in Bowie Plaza. City of Bowie Code Officer David Rainey said the company has submitted building plans that are in review but show a 10,531 square foot store. (News photo by Barbara Green)
37-Year-Old Arcely Montemayor Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Decatur (Decatur, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Decatur on Wednesday. The crash happened on Farm Road 51 and Farm Road 455 at around 5:45 a.m.
bowienewsonline.com
Harold “Wade” DeMoss
BOWIE – Harold “Wade” DeMoss, 86, died on Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur. The family received friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the White Family Funeral Home. A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie with officiant Mickey Terry. Burial followed in Ringgold Cemetery with his grandchildren serving as pallbearers.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOHN ANTHONY; W/M HISPANIC; POB: LUBBOCK TX; AGE: 28; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.
The front of Bella Mansion that sits off the west side of HWY i 35.Rooted Expeditions. Today we are going to take a step back in time to dig up the history of a beautiful mansion, peeling back the walls to know what happened in this 24,000 square foot home. Why did this mansion sit abandoned for so long? What are the future plans for this place? Will it be torn down or completed? Stick around to find out.
bowienewsonline.com
Shred-a-Thon slated Nov. 5
The Bowie Chamber of Commerce Shred-A-Thon is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Wellington State Bank parking lot. Persons may bring their items and they will be shredded at no cost. Any donations will go to the Backpack Buddies.
bowienewsonline.com
Early voting ends Nov. 4; Saturday voting on Oct. 29 at Montague location
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general elections, along with local school board and city council races, will continue through Nov. 4. On Oct. 29 there will be early voting 8 a.m. to noon only at the courthouse annex. For the rest of the week locations are open 8 a.m....
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls ISD police investigating incident between substitute, student
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An incident between a substitute and a student is being investigated by the Wichita Falls ISD police department. A guardian of a student at Southern Hills Elementary reached out to News Channel 6 claiming her granddaughter had been pushed into a desk by a substitute teacher on Oct. 19. The guardian said they filed a report with the WFISD police department and spoke with an officer about the alleged incident.
