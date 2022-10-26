The Bowie Chamber of Commerce is making plans for its annual banquet and asks everyone to “save the date,” for Jan. 23, 2023. The board of directors has selected a theme of “Denim and Diamonds,” which opens up many unique ideas for table decorating. Further specifics about time and location will be announced later. Those who wish to decorate a table to compete for the Best Decorated Table are encouraged to start planning.

