Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Murder suspect armed and dangerous
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Sidney Donnell Garcia, of Wichita Falls, for murder. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous. Wichita Falls Police were called out for gunshots Thursday evening at Welch and North Rosewood streets. Police confirmed one person...
KXII.com
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex. But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online...
UPDATE: WFPD investigates fifteenth homicide of 2022
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street. According to WF police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded to the 700 block of Welch Street around 9 p.m. for a deceased person. The officers found two people shot. One of the victims was deceased in […]
newschannel6now.com
WFPD identifies victim in Thursday night shooting
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department released the name of the victim involved in a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday evening. Police responded to reports of an incident on Welch and North Rosewood Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday, after gunshots were reported in the area.
WFPD chase stolen vehicle, driver arrested on 8 charges
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after leading police on a chase in a vehicle and on foot.
Mom jailed for pulling gun on son during argument
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a woman after she allegedly threatened to kill her son during an argument about a taillight. According to the arrest affidavit, on October 26, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., police were sent to the 1800 block of Huff Street for a family disturbance. The victim called the police […]
KTEN.com
Truck driver sentenced after deadly Sherman crash
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — A truck driver accused of hitting and killing a Gunter woman has been sentenced in connection with a deadly. A Grayson County jury found Darwood Kellett of Irving, Texas, guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and methamphetamine possession. Sherman police said Kellett, 55,...
KXII.com
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Police have arrested two people in connection to a house fire Monday morning. They say Ashley Anderson allegedly placed a burning laundry basket on the porch of an occupied home on East Monterey St., near South Fifth Ave. Officials said Anderson and a man who was...
Parents of child in accidental shooting arrested
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The parents of a child who was accidentally shot by a sibling have been arrested. Nathan and Baronica Mares were arrested on Tuesday October 25, 2022 and charged with Making Firearms Accessible to Child. According to the arrest affidavit, on July 10, 2021, Wichita Falls Police went to 3917 Cynthia Lane on […]
Wichita Falls Police investigate city’s latest homicide
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a reported homicide near downtown. According to WFPD public information officer, Jeff Hughes, on October 26, 2022, arond 3:30 p.m., police were sent to a report of a deceased person in the 1300 block of 11th Street. Officers located 70-year-old James Shierling deceased inside the apartment. Hughes […]
bowienewsonline.com
Police offer trips to avoid problems during the holiday season
Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching. Big events such as trick-or-treat night and hectic times of family gatherings and shopping trips can leave us distracted, and we can become wrapped up in the moment and forget that some people are watching and waiting for us to drop our guard.
KXII.com
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder. According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to...
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Man arrested after assaulting victim with stolen car seat
Wichita Falls Police arrested a man and charged him with robbery after he reportedly tried to steal a car seat and then assaulted the victim with it.
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Rape in the First Degree
The juvenile victim of an alleged rape called the Davis Police Department to report her abuser. Within days, Braden Lane Barker, 32, of Davis was charged with felony first degree rape charges. Davis Police Department Detective Seth Kemper said the victim’s call came in the morning of Oct. 19. Detective...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Copper Thief Cuts 911 Service in Lake Worth
A person attempting to steal copper not only cut wires but also cut 911 services in Lake Worth. The Lake Worth Police Department shared photos of cut wires on Friday they found inside a communications tower at an AT&T facility. Police said a man broke into the tower with a...
Man arrested after discovery at car dealership
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man found himself behind bars after he told police officers he was looking to purchase a vehicle. Charles Heacox was taken to jail on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, after a call came into Wichita Falls Police Department dispatch about weird behavior at a closed vehicle lot. Heacox was […]
davisnewspaper.net
Davis Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking
Deputy Brandon Eddy, of the Murray County Sheriffs Office, made a drug trafficking arrest on Oct. 18. While patrolling the county on the south side of Davis around 8:20 p.m., Deputy Eddy noticed a vehicle with a defective taillight driving erratically. The driver of the vehicle sped down Knapp Road....
KTEN.com
Five arrests in Love County car part thefts
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Love County deputies have put a big dent in the stolen catalytic converter trade. The pollution control devices contain valuable precious metals, making them a desirable target for thieves. The Love County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last...
bowienewsonline.com
Fentanyl being disguised as candy, prescription drugs; be cautious during Halloween
This Halloween holiday, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Drug Enforcement Agency are teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program to spread awareness on the fentanyl epidemic spreading across our state. This drug is creeping into communities in many forms including fake prescription...
Comments / 0