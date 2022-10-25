Read full article on original website
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP): A Multidimensional Consumer Staples Stock
PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is a worldwide manufacturer of beverage and food products. Among its wide portfolio of brands, most need no introduction as they represent top consumer choices. As investors worry about the economy and the market faces downward pressure, Pepsi has managed to continue on the path of revenue growth and operational effectiveness. Inelastic demand for food/beverage products makes the company's profits resistant to worsening consumer sentiment and weakening spending. I am bullish on PEP stock.
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
3 Exceptionally Low-Risk Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Investing in 2022 is like opening the box to a piece of IKEA furniture: The instruction manual has no words and you're left to guess what to do next by the pictures provided. Since the year began, all three major indexes have plunged into a bear market, and a number of metrics and indicators suggest the broader market could head even lower.
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued to capitalize on strong conditions in the oil and gas market. The energy giant's earnings soared well past analysts' expectations. That gave the oil company's stock the fuel to rally toward a record high. The rise in Chevron's stock price is further enriching Warren Buffett, whose...
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
Down 32%, This Towering Growth Stock Is Starting to Look Like a Bargain
Most stocks have lost ground this year, leaving many to trade at much more attractive valuations. That's certainly the case for American Tower (NYSE: AMT). Despite this year's headwinds, the global tower and data center operator has continued to grow its cash flow. With its share price falling, it's beginning to look like a bargain, especially given the dual growth catalysts it sees ahead.
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
2 Growth Stocks That Could Gain 125% and 164% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Investor sentiment has deteriorated throughout the year, as persistent inflation and rapidly rising interest rates have called the economy's strength into question. During that time, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have seen their share prices slip 84% and 58%, respectively. Both stocks currently sit near a 52-week low.
Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $10,000 Into $300,000. Here's How.
It has been a brutal year for the stock market, but downturns like the current one are often the best time to invest. In theory, because valuations are depressed, investors have the opportunity to buy shares of quality companies at a bargain and watch their positions grow. Of course, the...
The Big Banks Report Earnings and We Dig In
In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Deidre Woollard and Jason Moser discuss:. Bank of America's strong quarter. BNY Mellon's move to hold crypto for its clients. Why banks are pumping up their loan-loss reserves. Elsewhere, advertising tech stocks have been hurt, but actual spend is holding up. Motely Fool producer...
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
Stock Market Sell-Off: 5 Simple Strategies to Outlast a Prolonged Bear Market
Over the long term, the U.S. stock market is one of the best ways to compound wealth. But unlike a Treasury bill or certificate of deposit, the stock market is home to intense volatility and can even post multiple down years before recovering. Those down years have historically been excellent buying opportunities, as the stock market produces an average gain of 8% per year, even when factoring in bear markets. But no one knows what the stock market will do in a given year or when it will recover.
What's Going on With SoFi Stock?
Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock is one of the market's more popular fintech stocks today. The company recently earned a bank charter, which is helping fuel growth. This video will dive deeply into Sofi Technologies' second-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 27, 2022. The...
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
Why InMode Stock Ignited This Week
Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) jumped 9% this past week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the medical technology specialist delivered strong third-quarter financial results. So what. InMode's revenue surged 29% year over year to $121.2 million, driven by rising demand for its minimally invasive surgical platforms....
WOLF vs. TXN: Which Semiconductor Stock is Better?
The last few years have been turbulent for chipmakers as supply-chain issues weighed on their sales and profitability. So are things any closer to turning around? In this piece, we compared two less-talked-about chipmaker stocks. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) address similar markets but are quite different. While WOLF is more exciting, TXN may be the better pick. This article will explain why.
Why General Electric Stock Is Still a Buy Despite Mixed Results
General Electric's (NYSE: GE) third-quarter earnings are out, and they are highly likely to create mixed feelings among investors. "Mixed" is the appropriate word, as there's disappointing news on the near-term outlook. On the other hand, GE did enough to make investors feel there's something in the results and outlook to underline the value case for the stock. On balance, the stock remains attractive, but near-term pressure is building.
