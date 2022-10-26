Read full article on original website
Blaze Pizza Ignites Development Efforts with Two Sizable Multi-Unit Agreement Signings
Fast Casual Pizza Concept to Debut New Locations Across Texas and Maryland. October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Blaze Pizza announced today the signing of two new multi-unit franchise agreements to significantly broaden the brand’s presence across the South-Central and Mid-Atlantic regions. Part of these deal signings includes a 10-unit development agreement to open locations in Texas’s thriving Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market in Tarrant and Denton County.
Dae Gee Korean BBQ Signs First Franchise Agreement in Indiana
October 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER – Dae Gee Korean BBQ announced today the signing of its first franchise agreement in Indiana for a single unit in Fort Wayne. The agreement has been signed with Rick Evans, owner of Evans Toyota in Fort Wayne, and the dealership’s general manager Sam Choe. A lease has already been signed and the new restaurant is expected to open in early 2023.
New Wing It On! Ghost Kitchen Opening in Florida Gives Wing Fans a Taste of Authenticity
October 27, 2022 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Wing It On! has announced the opening of its first location in Florida on Thursday, November 10. Situated in the Dollins Food Hall at 18 North Dollins Avenue in Orlando, the new, first-ever Wing It On! ghost kitchen location offers both pick-up and delivery options, Monday – Sunday, 11am – 11pm. Fans can order in-person at the Dollins Food Hall kiosk, online at wingiton.com or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Wing fans in the Orlando area will also find Wing It On! on all major third-party delivery sites like Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Post Mates.
