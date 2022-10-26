Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the countryVictorNew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Related
Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Montclair
Police say James Peters was shot multiple times.
News 12
Police: 17-year-old arrested in connection to missing Ronkonkoma girl found unharmed
A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a missing Ronkonkoma girl who was located at his Copiague home on Friday, police say. Detectives and patrol officers located 12-year-old Madeline Rivera-Cordon, who was reported missing on Oct. 19, at the house on Chestnut Place. The child was unharmed. The man was...
'He's not safe at this school.' Mother says special needs son was struck in the face by TA in Lindenhurst
According to an incident report, the attack happened a week ago at Just Kids Early Childhood Center - a school that has programs for special needs children.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Police: 29-year-old New Rochelle man fatally shot on city street
At this point, police are only saying the victim is a 29-year-old New Rochelle resident.
Charges dropped against Harlem teen in fatal subway stabbing
Charges have been dropped against a Harlem teen in a fatal subway stabbing case that occurred last summer, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.
Funeral today for Baldwin teen stabbed on campus at University at Buffalo
The funeral for Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin, will be held at 10 a.m. today at the Union Baptist Church in Hempstead.
2 suspects charged in killing of teen basketball star in East Orange
Josiah Wade and a 16-year-old are accused of fatally shooting Letrell Duncan earlier this month.
Police: Chocobar restaurant latest target in South Bronx burglary pattern
Police are searching for suspects believed to be involved in a string of South Bronx burglaries.
Police: 78-year-old punched in the face after asking commuter to lower volume on his music
The incident occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. at the 96th Street and 7th Avenue subway station.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Police: Three men broke into Great Neck home Thursday morning
Detectives say early Thursday morning three men broke into a Great Neck home while people were sleeping inside.
Yonkers police caution drivers 'Dump on Yonkers = Get Fine + Walk Home'
One driver found out the hard way that police in Yonkers do not take kindly to illegal dumping.
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
Police: Suspects wanted for stabbing woman, slapping another in Brooklyn
A suspect is wanted for two assaults that took place Wednesday night in Brooklyn, police say.
Police: Car catches fire, spreads to house in Yonkers
The fire broke out on Woodworth Avenue around 9 p.m.
Police seek location of man wanted in hit-and-run crash that killed mother of 2
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office is looking for a man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother of two.
Police respond to shots fired in New Rochelle
Officials say the incident occurred on Brook Street and Horton Avenue.
Stony Point domestic dispute, allegedly involving firearms, results in one arrest
One man was arrested in Stony Point Thursday after an alleged domestic dispute that triggered a multi-agency police response.
Owners of pit bull shot by Keyport police officer say dog is recovering
The owners of a pit bull that was shot by a Keyport police officer during a call, say that the dog is recovering.
Comments / 0