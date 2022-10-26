A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a missing Ronkonkoma girl who was located at his Copiague home on Friday, police say. Detectives and patrol officers located 12-year-old Madeline Rivera-Cordon, who was reported missing on Oct. 19, at the house on Chestnut Place. The child was unharmed. The man was...

RONKONKOMA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO