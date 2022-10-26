Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
shorelineareanews.com
The 2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration is on Wednesday, November 2, 2022
2022 Shoreline Día de Muertos Celebration on Wednesday, November 2. A community altar to honor our dearly departed. This tradition is a central part of any Día de Muertos celebration. You are invited to bring photos of loved ones and other items to contribute to the community altar.
shorelineareanews.com
Grand Opening of Paris Academy of Beauty in Shoreline
Join Paris Academy of Beauty and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the beauty school at 20190 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104, Shoreline WA 98133, across from Aurora Village. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am on Saturday November 5, 2022.
shorelineareanews.com
Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday - costumes encouraged -
We're so excited to host our 2nd Annual October Harvest Market this Saturday, October 29. 2022. We'll have your favorite farms and food producers so you can stock up your fridge and pantry. Plus, we'll have activities for everyone!. Halloween games for all ages. Free hot apple cider. Trick-or-treat stations...
shorelineareanews.com
Parks restoration volunteer opportunities in Lake Forest Park November 5 and 19, 2022
Two opportunities to help restore parks in Lake Forest Park in November. Five Acre Woods on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9am - noon and Grace Cole Nature Park on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9am - noon.
shorelineareanews.com
Musical production of Jungle Book KIDS at Third Place Commons Saturday and Sunday
There are three performance times and dates, all shows are the same. Jungle Book KIDS: Banished by the ferocious tiger, Shere Khan, a human boy named Mowgli and his panther friend, Bagheera, are on the run in the deepest parts of the jungle. On their journey, the two meet a...
shorelineareanews.com
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park
Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
westsideseattle.com
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves
This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
shorelineareanews.com
Upcoming Blood Drives near Shoreline
Bloodworks Northwest is holding several mobile drives in the greater Shoreline area in November and December. Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:. Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155) Monday, November 14.
shorelineareanews.com
Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore
Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St. As it happens, the fire station is across the street. While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was...
idesignarch.com
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof
Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
KING-5
The man behind a popular Port Angeles soda: Made in Washington
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — People have been cracking open these Made in Washington sodas since 1984 thanks to Ed Bedford, owner of Bedford’s Craft Sodas — pop that proudly states where it comes from on every bottle. “It all started here, it's home-based out of Port Angeles,”...
myeverettnews.com
Applications Now Being Accepted For Lottery To Fill 60 Slots At Bezos Academy In Everett, Washington
Word in from the City of Everett that the application process for the Bezos Academy at Everett Station is now underway. The Bezos Academy selects eligible students (determined by age and family income not exceeding 400% of the Federal Poverty Level) via lottery. There are no geographic boundaries or requirements. Here’s more.
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
'It's scary': Chinatown-International District advocates ask for funding to improve public safety
SEATTLE — Advocates for the Chinatown-International District (CID) are asking the city of Seattle and King County for millions of dollars to address public safety concerns. Pink Gorilla Games, a video game store that's been in the heart of the CID for 17 years, has recently been hit with crime. The latest incident happened on Monday evening.
shorelineareanews.com
Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway
Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
southseattleemerald.com
More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers
(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
Several businesses burn in 3-alarm fire in downtown Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. — East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews continue to put out hot spots after a fire erupted in a commercial building early Friday. A total of 30 units worked together to battle the fire burning in the heart of Downtown Sumner on Main Street. EPFR says the...
seattlemet.com
The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside
And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
Comments / 1