Shoreline, WA

Grand Opening of Paris Academy of Beauty in Shoreline

Join Paris Academy of Beauty and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of the beauty school at 20190 Aurora Ave N, Suite 104, Shoreline WA 98133, across from Aurora Village. The ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30am on Saturday November 5, 2022.
Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday - costumes encouraged -

We're so excited to host our 2nd Annual October Harvest Market this Saturday, October 29. 2022. We'll have your favorite farms and food producers so you can stock up your fridge and pantry. Plus, we'll have activities for everyone!. Halloween games for all ages. Free hot apple cider. Trick-or-treat stations...
Crime prevention in Lake Forest Park

Did you know that the Lake Forest Park Police Department provides its citizens with an effective crime prevention tool called "Crime Watch"?. Crime Watch is a free program staffed by volunteers who check homes of residents who are out of town. To sign up for a vacation house check, residents...
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
Four reasons NOT to rake up your leaves

This is part a series of columns prepared by the staff at the award winning West Seattle Nursery. The Nursery offers an array of trees, shrubs, bedding plants, garden supplies, decor and gift items. They are located at 5275 California Ave SW and you can find them online at https://www.westseattlenursery.com.
Upcoming Blood Drives near Shoreline

Bloodworks Northwest is holding several mobile drives in the greater Shoreline area in November and December. Appointments can be made at www.bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Here is a list of upcoming blood drives:. Acacia Memorial Park & Funeral Home (14951 Bothell Way NE, Seattle, WA 98155) Monday, November 14.
Smoke in senior living complex in Kenmore

Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4pm Shoreline Fire responded to a smell of smoke in the lobby of a senior living complex in Kenmore at the 7000 block of NE 182nd St. As it happens, the fire station is across the street. While there wasn’t a massive fire problem, there was...
Modern Industrial Suburban House in Seattle with Curved Roof

Seattle, Washington – Located in a park like setting in suburban Seattle, this unique modern Pacific Northwest dream home is a 3,800 sq. ft. single family residence on 2.5 acres of land. The house was designed to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces. Prentiss + Balance +...
Four weeks of traffic revisions on NE 155th under the freeway

Starting as early as Monday, October 31, 2022 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th St for roadway and sidewalk restorations near the I-5 overpass. This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project. These lane shifts will occur between the work hours of 7am and...
More Households May Face Hunger as COVID-19 Support Ends, Warn Food Service Providers

(This article was originally published on Real Change and has been reprinted under an agreement.) Over the past six months, community organizations have distributed 15 million pounds of food to community members across the region as part of Public Health – Seattle & King County’s (PHSKC) Food Security Assistance Program (FSAP). The $5.4-million initiative, funded by federal COVID-19 emergency relief money, helped as many as 10,000 people a month, according to Sara Seelmeyer, the senior manager of food security and benefits for United Way of King County.
The Best Indian Food in Seattle and on the Eastside

And other great South Asian cuisines. The Seattle area’s stronghold of great Indian restaurants lies not in the city, but to the east, serving the population of residents that emigrated from India to join our tech ecosystem. (King County’s Indian American population is so significant, we even have our own professional cricket team on the way.) In recent years, a few notable destinations have established a critical mass within Seattle proper.
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?

So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
